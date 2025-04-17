In the Lviv region, two boys went blind after scratches from cats: doctors warn about a dangerous infection

In the Lviv region, two boys completely lost their sight after being scratched by cats. The disease developed so rapidly that even after complex treatment, it was impossible to restore vision. This was reported by the Center for Pediatric Medicine of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to "Okhmatdyt", two young patients with severe complications after contact with cats turned to their ophthalmologists. Ivan (5 years old) and Tymofiy (4.5 years old) became victims of this disease, which can have catastrophic consequences for vision.

In the first case, after a cat scratched Ivan's eye, he developed inflammation of all the membranes of the eye, which led to retinal detachment and loss of vision. Despite two operations, during which doctors removed the vitreous body, it was not possible to save the eye.

The child underwent two operations to remove fibrous films, because the situation was getting worse. But, unfortunately, his left eye has almost completely lost its sight. The other eye remained unharmed - said ophthalmologist Oleksandra Sondey.

In the case of Tymofiy, after a less noticeable scratch, the infection spread to the eye, causing strabismus and significant vision loss. It is noted that at first the family did not pay attention to the small scratch, but when the symptoms started, it was too late to restore vision.

If a child is scratched by a cat, it is important to treat the wound with an antiseptic immediately and monitor the health condition carefully.

If any symptoms appear - redness, swelling, pain in the eye or blurred vision - you should immediately consult a doctor.

In the early stages, the infection can be diagnosed and treated in time, which gives a chance to save vision.

However, if the bacteria has already caused inflammation of the internal structures of the eye, it is often impossible to restore vision - said ophthalmologist Tetyana Leniv.

What is cat scratch syndrome?

According to experts, it is an infectious disease that occurs after contact with an infected cat, especially through scratches. The causative agent is the bacterium Bartonella henselae, which can cause serious complications, including eye inflammation, lymphadenitis, and in the most severe cases, blindness.

How to protect children?

Here are some recommended rules: have your cats regularly examined by a veterinarian and treat them if infections are detected; avoid close contact between young children and animals that may scratch or bite; if a cat scratches a child, thoroughly wash the wound, treat it with an antiseptic and consult a doctor.

