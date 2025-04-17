To know in order to help: first aid training for teenagers from FAST with the support of Favbet Foundation

In emergency situations, knowledge and willingness to act can save lives. That is why the first aid training from FAST with the support of Favbet Foundation was aimed not only at adults, but also at teenagers. Thus, a training was conducted for FC Vyhurivshchyna.

Participants learned to recognize dangerous conditions, act correctly in critical situations and provide first aid before the arrival of medics.

Within the framework of the training, participants mastered basic and advanced skills that can save lives in critical situations.

Photo: FAST First aid and special training

In particular, teenagers learned: how to correctly assess the situation and ensure the safety of the rescuer, call emergency services, identify and stop critical bleeding by direct pressure, tourniquets and the tamponade method — both for themselves and for the victim.

Participants practiced helping a person without consciousness and breathing: they learned to put the victim in a safe position, ensure the patency of the airways and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Since 2025, the Favbet Foundation charity fund has supported 12 trainings, which were attended by 14 trainers, 9 teenagers.

This is the first large-scale example in Ukraine of systematic first aid training for the sports community of Ukraine.

"This is the first large-scale example in Ukraine of a systematic approach to teaching first aid skills in the sports community — a step that has been long overdue. We are convinced that this knowledge should not be a privilege, but a norm for everyone connected with sports, including children. It is from an early age that a culture of responsibility is formed, which in a critical moment can help save lives", — they say in Favbet Foundation.

