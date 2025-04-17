To know in order to help: first aid training for teenagers from FAST with the support of Favbet Foundation

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3238 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10614 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12982 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16365 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22568 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37716 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49469 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64774 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83774 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113556 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 2148 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13531 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83766 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85699 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96798 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 3024 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14143 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111147 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53521 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53230 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

To know in order to help: first aid training for teenagers from FAST with the support of Favbet Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3414 views

With the support of Favbet Foundation, teenagers learned to recognize dangerous conditions, act in critical situations and provide first aid. Since 2025, the foundation has supported 12 trainings.

To know in order to help: first aid training for teenagers from FAST with the support of Favbet Foundation
Photo: FAST First aid and special training

In emergency situations, knowledge and willingness to act can save lives. That is why the first aid training from FAST with the support of Favbet Foundation was aimed not only at adults, but also at teenagers. Thus, a training was conducted for FC Vyhurivshchyna. 

Participants learned to recognize dangerous conditions, act correctly in critical situations and provide first aid before the arrival of medics. 

Within the framework of the training, participants mastered basic and advanced skills that can save lives in critical situations. 

  Photo:  FAST First aid and special training   
  Photo:  FAST First aid and special training   

In particular, teenagers learned: how to correctly assess the situation and ensure the safety of the rescuer, call emergency services, identify and stop critical bleeding by direct pressure, tourniquets and the tamponade method — both for themselves and for the victim.

Participants practiced helping a person without consciousness and breathing: they learned to put the victim in a safe position, ensure the patency of the airways and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Since 2025, the Favbet Foundation charity fund has supported 12 trainings, which were attended by 14 trainers, 9 teenagers.

  Photo:  FAST First aid and special training   
  Photo:  FAST First aid and special training   

This is the first large-scale example in Ukraine of systematic first aid training for the sports community of Ukraine. 

"This is the first large-scale example in Ukraine of a systematic approach to teaching first aid skills in the sports community — a step that has been long overdue. We are convinced that this knowledge should not be a privilege, but a norm for everyone connected with sports, including children. It is from an early age that a culture of responsibility is formed, which in a critical moment can help save lives", — they say in Favbet Foundation.

  Photo:  FAST First aid and special training   
  Photo:  FAST First aid and special training   
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
