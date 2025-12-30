$42.220.15
03:00 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

They chose life, not death: soldiers of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade captured a group of Russians with the help of drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Soldiers of the Kodatska Territorial Defense Brigade captured a group of Russian occupiers with the help of drones, escorting them to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Defense Forces of Ukraine called on Russian servicemen to surrender, guaranteeing compliance with the Geneva Conventions.

They chose life, not death: soldiers of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade captured a group of Russians with the help of drones
Photo: Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Fighters of the 108th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces (Kodatska brigade) captured a group of Russian occupiers with the help of drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Details

The Russians were led out of the forest belt with the help of a drone: they were shown the way and escorted to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers understood: there was no chance of survival under fire. They chose the only right path - laid down their weapons, came out of cover and raised their hands

- the post says.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine also once again appealed to Russian servicemen.

You are just consumables for the Kremlin. You are fighting not against NATO, but against a people who are defending their home. Do not become part of your leadership's war crimes. Life is more precious than the ambitions of dictators. Save your life - surrender. The Armed Forces of Ukraine guarantee compliance with the Geneva Conventions 

- the text of the statement says.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office launched an investigation into the shooting of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by representatives of the Russian army on December 27, 2025, in the village of Shakhove, Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine