Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 4820 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 10973 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 28151 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 45048 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 60299 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 67405 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41270 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 51317 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22220 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Terrorist attack in Odesa: case regarding the car bombing of a defense enterprise employee sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The case of the terrorist attack in Odesa, which injured an employee of a defense enterprise, has been sent to court. A 23-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia region is accused of blowing up a car, having received instructions from enemy special services.

Terrorist attack in Odesa: case regarding the car bombing of a defense enterprise employee sent to court

The case of the terrorist attack in Odesa, which injured an employee of a defense enterprise, has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent the case of a terrorist attack (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) to court. The accused is a 23-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the request of the prosecution, he is in custody.

- stated in the message.

Recall

On July 5 of this year, in Odesa, a man blew up a car with explosives, in which an employee of a company engaged in defense technologies was present. As a result of the explosion, the victim sustained severe bodily injuries.

It was established that in June 2025, the accused contacted a representative of enemy special services via the "Telegram" messenger and received a task to commit a terrorist act. While in Odesa, he received the coordinates of the place where he was to pick up a bag with a ready-made explosive device, as well as a separate smartphone for further communication with the curator.

Car explosion in Odesa: SBU investigates as attempted terrorist attack05.07.25, 12:04 • 1812 views

Upon arrival at the crime scene, the man placed a bag with an explosive device under the Opel Zafira car. He set up a phone nearby and turned it on to record the explosion, then left the crime scene.

After the car owner got behind the wheel, an explosion occurred.

The accused had previously been brought to criminal responsibility, including for extortion and malicious disobedience to the requirements of a correctional institution.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by the SBU in Odesa Oblast.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Odesa