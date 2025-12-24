Terrorist attack in Odesa: case regarding the car bombing of a defense enterprise employee sent to court

The case of the terrorist attack in Odesa, which injured an employee of a defense enterprise, has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent the case of a terrorist attack (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) to court. The accused is a 23-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the request of the prosecution, he is in custody. - stated in the message.

Recall

On July 5 of this year, in Odesa, a man blew up a car with explosives, in which an employee of a company engaged in defense technologies was present. As a result of the explosion, the victim sustained severe bodily injuries.

It was established that in June 2025, the accused contacted a representative of enemy special services via the "Telegram" messenger and received a task to commit a terrorist act. While in Odesa, he received the coordinates of the place where he was to pick up a bag with a ready-made explosive device, as well as a separate smartphone for further communication with the curator.

Car explosion in Odesa: SBU investigates as attempted terrorist attack

Upon arrival at the crime scene, the man placed a bag with an explosive device under the Opel Zafira car. He set up a phone nearby and turned it on to record the explosion, then left the crime scene.

After the car owner got behind the wheel, an explosion occurred.

The accused had previously been brought to criminal responsibility, including for extortion and malicious disobedience to the requirements of a correctional institution.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by the SBU in Odesa Oblast.