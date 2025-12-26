$41.930.22
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 11758 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 23147 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 17393 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 15137 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16857 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19179 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37146 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17090 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 34497 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Former head of SBU in Kharkiv region taken into custody until February 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody until February 22 for the former head of the SBU Department in Kharkiv region. He was re-detained upon leaving the pre-trial detention center on bail, after being served with a new suspicion of organizing the seizure of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building.

Former head of SBU in Kharkiv region taken into custody until February 22

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention until February 22 for the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, who was repeatedly detained upon release from the pre-trial detention center on bail. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Today, December 26, 2025, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv satisfied the request of the prosecution and chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for 60 days, i.e., until February 22, 2026, inclusive, for the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast.

- the message says.

Addition

On December 26, the former head of the SBU department in Kharkiv Oblast was detained after an attempt to be released on bail, with a new suspicion announced.

As stated by the SBI, the suspect in treason paid more than UAH 4.2 million, but law enforcement officers informed him of a new suspicion - "for organizing the illegal seizure of the building of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and an attempt to remove the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in the first hours of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022."

"The actions of the ex-head of the SBU were qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 109, and Article 341 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It was established that the ex-head of the SBU Department in Kharkiv Oblast, possessing information about the offensive operation of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, being convinced of its success, organized an attempt to seize state power, as well as to seize a building that ensures the activities of a state authority, in order to obstruct the normal operation of the institution," the post says.

Recall

In July 2023, the pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, Roman Dudin, who is suspected of committing treason, was completed.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv