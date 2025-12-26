Former head of SBU in Kharkiv region taken into custody until February 22

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention until February 22 for the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, who was repeatedly detained upon release from the pre-trial detention center on bail. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Today, December 26, 2025, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv satisfied the request of the prosecution and chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for 60 days, i.e., until February 22, 2026, inclusive, for the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast. - the message says.

On December 26, the former head of the SBU department in Kharkiv Oblast was detained after an attempt to be released on bail, with a new suspicion announced.

As stated by the SBI, the suspect in treason paid more than UAH 4.2 million, but law enforcement officers informed him of a new suspicion - "for organizing the illegal seizure of the building of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and an attempt to remove the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in the first hours of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022."

"The actions of the ex-head of the SBU were qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 109, and Article 341 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It was established that the ex-head of the SBU Department in Kharkiv Oblast, possessing information about the offensive operation of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, being convinced of its success, organized an attempt to seize state power, as well as to seize a building that ensures the activities of a state authority, in order to obstruct the normal operation of the institution," the post says.

In July 2023, the pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, Roman Dudin, who is suspected of committing treason, was completed.