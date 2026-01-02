Customs officer detained in Zakarpattia for scheme of duty-free import of luxury watches

$42.170.18
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
09:17 AM • 9432 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 12661 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 50306 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 76913 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 59044 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 54392 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 180458 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 176255 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57431 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - poll
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 180458 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Iran
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Customs officer detained in Zakarpattia for scheme of duty-free import of luxury watches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The acting head of the internal control department of the Zakarpattia customs was detained for organizing the illegal import of luxury watches without paying customs duties. The official received 3,850 US dollars for importing watches worth over 3.2 million UAH.

Customs officer detained in Zakarpattia for scheme of duty-free import of luxury watches
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers detained the acting head of the internal control department of the Zakarpattia Customs, who is suspected of organizing the illegal import of luxury watches into Ukraine without paying customs duties for a reward. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in November-December 2025, the official established a channel for transporting luxury watches, including Swiss-made ones, across the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. The goods were declared as personal belongings or transported among other items to avoid customs control and tax payments.

The import was carried out on pre-determined days through various customs posts. The process was controlled by the official himself or persons under his control. One of the conditions for unhindered border crossing was the payment of 5% of the value of the goods.

For the first episode, the suspect involved his own wife, who imported two watches with a total value of over 22 thousand US dollars. For this, he received 1,100 US dollars in illegal benefits. During subsequent trips, the customs officer transported some of the goods personally.

In total, the illegal import of watches worth over 3.2 million hryvnias has been documented. For the provided "services", the official received 3,850 US dollars.

On January 1, 2026, he was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving part of the illegal benefit in the amount of 2,750 US dollars for the import of four watches. He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving illegal benefits by an official holding a responsible position). The prosecutor's office applied to the court with a request to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention and suspension of the suspect from his position.

- the post says.

Recall

A 74-year-old pensioner in Kyiv gave more than 1.4 million hryvnias to fraudsters who introduced themselves as SBU employees. They promised to check her savings for involvement with the aggressor country.

Alla Kiosak

