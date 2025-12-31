Bridge for millions: an official in Bukovyna is suspected of embezzling UAH 2.5 million in budget funds

In Bukovyna, an official of the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development is suspected of causing over UAH 2.5 million in damages to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2021, the official signed acts of acceptance of completed works for the construction of a bridge in Chernivtsi Oblast, which led to an overpayment of over UAH 2.5 million in budget funds to the contractor.

Back in 2020, a contract was signed with the contracting organization for works totaling over UAH 171 million. During the construction process, changes were made to the project, including the production of special individual formwork – auxiliary structures for bridge construction – at state expense. - emphasized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

After the completion of the works, the contractor was supposed to return these materials to the state or compensate for their cost, but instead, they were registered as scrap metal, and the actual cost was not reimbursed. Despite this, the deputy head for road development, being fully aware of the circumstances, approved the financial documents, which allowed the full amount of funds to be transferred to the contractor.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deputy head of the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in Chernivtsi Oblast was notified of suspicion. He is accused of abuse of official position, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post states.

Recall

The Odesa Oblast police are investigating criminal proceedings regarding the alleged embezzlement of budget funds by the management of the private clinic "Odrex" and the communal Odesa hospital. The investigation believes that the transfer of UAH 4 million to "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, which owned the "Odrex" clinic, was unjustified.