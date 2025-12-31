$42.390.17
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
10:12 AM • 8270 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8368 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 9180 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 11203 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13424 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 26136 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60899 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41178 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34659 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Bridge for millions: an official in Bukovyna is suspected of embezzling UAH 2.5 million in budget funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In Bukovyna, an official of the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development is suspected of abuse of office. He signed acts of acceptance of work for the construction of a bridge, which led to an overpayment to the contractor of more than UAH 2.5 million in budget funds.

Bridge for millions: an official in Bukovyna is suspected of embezzling UAH 2.5 million in budget funds

In Bukovyna, an official of the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development is suspected of causing over UAH 2.5 million in damages to the state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2021, the official signed acts of acceptance of completed works for the construction of a bridge in Chernivtsi Oblast, which led to an overpayment of over UAH 2.5 million in budget funds to the contractor.

Back in 2020, a contract was signed with the contracting organization for works totaling over UAH 171 million. During the construction process, changes were made to the project, including the production of special individual formwork – auxiliary structures for bridge construction – at state expense.

- emphasized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

After the completion of the works, the contractor was supposed to return these materials to the state or compensate for their cost, but instead, they were registered as scrap metal, and the actual cost was not reimbursed. Despite this, the deputy head for road development, being fully aware of the circumstances, approved the financial documents, which allowed the full amount of funds to be transferred to the contractor.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deputy head of the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in Chernivtsi Oblast was notified of suspicion. He is accused of abuse of official position, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

 - the post states.

Recall

The Odesa Oblast police are investigating criminal proceedings regarding the alleged embezzlement of budget funds by the management of the private clinic "Odrex" and the communal Odesa hospital. The investigation believes that the transfer of UAH 4 million to "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, which owned the "Odrex" clinic, was unjustified.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
State budget
Chernivtsi Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine