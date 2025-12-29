Execution of captured Ukrainian defenders by Russian Armed Forces representatives near Pokrovsk: prosecutor's office announced the start of an investigation

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of captured Ukrainian defenders by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in Pokrovsk district, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

On December 27, 2025, during an assault on positions in the village of Shakhove, Pokrovsk district, representatives of the aggressor state captured two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were performing a combat mission at one of the positions. The occupiers, threatening with firearms, forced one of them to partially undress, after which they shot both unarmed defenders. Seeing that the prisoners of war had died, they removed the clothes from the second already killed defender. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Currently, as noted, "urgent investigative (search) actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the event and the specific individuals who committed the specified crime."

Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers near Huliaipole - DeepState