Ordered the shooting of civilians in Bucha: Russian serviceman notified of suspicion

Prosecutors have notified a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, a combat vehicle commander of one of the airborne assault units, of suspicion of ordering the intentional killing of civilians. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in March 2022, the suspect ordered the crew of a BMD-2 to open fire on a civilian car carrying three civilians who were trying to evacuate.

The car had no signs of belonging to military objects.

The crew fired at least 15 shots from a 30-mm cannon, and after the car stopped, fire was opened again.

As a result of the shelling, the driver and two passengers were killed.

The head of the Russian torture chamber where journalist Viktoria Roshchina was killed has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion

"He is charged with ordering a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with the intentional killing of civilians (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General launched an investigation into the execution of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces on December 27, 2025, in the village of Shakhove, Pokrovsk district. The occupiers forced them to undress and shot them, which is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.