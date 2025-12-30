Ordered the shooting of civilians in Bucha: Russian serviceman notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutors notified the commander of a Russian combat vehicle of suspicion for ordering the shooting of a civilian car in Bucha. Three civilians died as a result of the 30mm cannon shelling.
Prosecutors have notified a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, a combat vehicle commander of one of the airborne assault units, of suspicion of ordering the intentional killing of civilians. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, in March 2022, the suspect ordered the crew of a BMD-2 to open fire on a civilian car carrying three civilians who were trying to evacuate.
The car had no signs of belonging to military objects.
The crew fired at least 15 shots from a 30-mm cannon, and after the car stopped, fire was opened again.
As a result of the shelling, the driver and two passengers were killed.
"He is charged with ordering a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with the intentional killing of civilians (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.
