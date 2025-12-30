Ordered the shooting of civilians in Bucha: Russian serviceman notified of suspicion

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
12:27 PM • 1144 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 4440 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 8546 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 14329 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 16195 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 21878 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 22792 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 29856 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 30298 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 23169 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4m/s
74%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 30PhotoDecember 30, 03:49 AM • 6624 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vesselDecember 30, 04:04 AM • 12827 views
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 3654 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 11116 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 6916 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 6966 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 11145 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 14326 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 44624 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 45010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 23951 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 37148 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 45298 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 55870 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 165884 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Instagram

Ordered the shooting of civilians in Bucha: Russian serviceman notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Prosecutors notified the commander of a Russian combat vehicle of suspicion for ordering the shooting of a civilian car in Bucha. Three civilians died as a result of the 30mm cannon shelling.

Ordered the shooting of civilians in Bucha: Russian serviceman notified of suspicion

Prosecutors have notified a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, a combat vehicle commander of one of the airborne assault units, of suspicion of ordering the intentional killing of civilians. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in March 2022, the suspect ordered the crew of a BMD-2 to open fire on a civilian car carrying three civilians who were trying to evacuate.

The car had no signs of belonging to military objects.

The crew fired at least 15 shots from a 30-mm cannon, and after the car stopped, fire was opened again.

As a result of the shelling, the driver and two passengers were killed.

The head of the Russian torture chamber where journalist Viktoria Roshchina was killed has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion26.12.25, 15:38 • 3221 view

"He is charged with ordering a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with the intentional killing of civilians (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General launched an investigation into the execution of two Ukrainian prisoners of war by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces on December 27, 2025, in the village of Shakhove, Pokrovsk district. The occupiers forced them to undress and shot them, which is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine