The head of the Russian torture chamber where journalist Viktoria Roshchina was killed has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The SBU, National Police, and Prosecutor General's Office have заочно (in absentia) notified Vyacheslav Perevozkin, the head of pre-trial detention center No. 3 in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation, of suspicion. He is suspected of cruel treatment, torture, and the murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina and Mayor Yevhen Matvieiev.

The head of the Russian torture chamber where journalist Viktoria Roshchina was killed has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion

The Security Service, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office have заочно (in absentia) served a notice of suspicion to the head of the Russian torture chamber where Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna was killed. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to Vyacheslav Perevozkin, who since July 22, 2024, has held the position of head of Federal State Institution Pre-trial Detention Center No. 3 of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation.

In September 2024, Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna and Yevhen Matveyev, the mayor of the Dniprorudne territorial community of Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region, were killed in the aforementioned torture chamber.

According to the case materials, the victims' deaths resulted from cruel treatment, torture, and failure to provide necessary medical care, which was in direct causal connection with the actions and inactions of the pre-trial detention center's leadership.

The deceased journalist Roshchina was held in one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia - human rights activists11.10.24, 14:34 • 15014 views

As the investigation established, Perevozkin issued criminal orders and deliberately allowed the use of physical and psychological violence against Ukrainians.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have documented other facts of torture, beatings, humiliation of human dignity, illegal "interrogations," creation of inhumane conditions of detention, as well as intentional failure to provide proper medical care to illegally detained civilians. Such treatment was systemic, deliberate, and repressive.

Based on SBU materials, Vyacheslav Perevozkin has been заочно (in absentia) served with a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Article 438 (cruel treatment of the civilian population, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);
    • Part 2 of Article 438 (cruel treatment of the civilian population, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

      He faces life imprisonment for committing these crimes.

      EU imposes sanctions on leadership of pre-trial detention center where Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna died20.11.25, 20:38 • 4346 views

      Olga Rozgon

      War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Life imprisonment
      National Police of Ukraine
      Zaporizhzhia Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine