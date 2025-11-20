EU imposes sanctions on leadership of pre-trial detention center where Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna died

Photo: Facebook/Viktoria Roshchyna

The European Union has imposed sanctions against 10 Russian judges and security officials involved in human rights violations and repression in the Russian Federation, the EU press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

The list includes employees of the FSIN department in the Rostov region, whom the EU considers responsible for the torture and death of 15 prisoners, including 27-year-old Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna.

The journalist was captured by Russia in August 2023 and held in police stations and pre-trial detention centers in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia. According to eyewitnesses, Roshchyna was tortured, she lost a lot of weight and could not walk without assistance.

It was expected that she would be included in a prisoner exchange in September 2024, but Russia announced her death. The journalist's body, bearing signs of torture, was handed over to Ukraine in February 2025.

