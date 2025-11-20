EU imposes sanctions on leadership of pre-trial detention center where Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna died

$42.090.00
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 23540 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 23023 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 33960 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 46436 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53274 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 25640 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
November 20, 12:24 PM • 54850 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 40814 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53878 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Popular news
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 33916 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 53246 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
