A period in a high-profile case: "Oleksandriia maniac" received life imprisonment for a series of murders and robberies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

The court handed down a life sentence to the "Oleksandriia maniac" for a series of grave crimes, including the murder of a minor child. After ten years of investigation and court proceedings, despite the denial of guilt, the evidence fully confirmed the involvement of the accused.

A period in a high-profile case: "Oleksandriia maniac" received life imprisonment for a series of murders and robberies

The court sentenced the "Oleksandriia maniac" to life imprisonment for a series of particularly grave crimes, including armed robberies and the murder of a minor child. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

After almost ten years of pre-trial investigation and court proceedings, a period has been put to the high-profile criminal case regarding a series of particularly grave crimes in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region.

- the statement reads.

Following the public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, a man who in 2016 committed a series of attacks with the aim of seizing victims' property and subsequently intentionally depriving them of their lives, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Despite the accused not admitting guilt, the evidence presented fully confirmed his involvement in each crime.

During the public prosecution, it was proven that after his release from prison, the man acted systematically and consciously. He chose deserted areas of the city, attacked individuals who could not resist in the dark, used life-threatening violence, seized victims' property, and then deprived them of their lives to conceal his actions and avoid responsibility. One such attack on a young woman did not result in death – the victim managed to survive. Her testimony became an important element of the evidence base and allowed for a detailed description of the attacker's modus operandi.

SBU showed the found Makarov pistol of the killer, which was used to kill Andriy Parubiy16.12.25, 10:33 • 4118 views

The prosecution proved a series of episodes committed in the city's park area. The perpetrator acted with mercenary motives – seizing money, bags, documents, and personal belongings, and then in other cases depriving victims of their lives to conceal his actions.

The most serious crime proven within this proceeding was the murder of a minor child. The attack was committed for mercenary motives

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

After using violence, the accused seized the child's property, and to conceal the crime, he threw her body into the water.

The cause of death, the sequence of actions, and all circumstances of the event were confirmed by a combination of forensic medical and other expert conclusions.

Given the number of proven episodes, recidivism, extreme cruelty, and the high level of public danger of the individual, the court supported the prosecution's position and imposed the most severe punishment - life imprisonment

- summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.

Murder of 21-year-old Ukrainian in Vienna: both suspects remanded in custody18.12.25, 18:03 • 3526 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Kirovohrad Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Olexandria