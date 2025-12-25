Left a child in a combat zone: mother served with suspicion after 6-year-old girl severely wounded in Kupyansk

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11410 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 13453 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 16503 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 13668 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 13186 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12109 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45572 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 63426 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31873 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51342 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.2m/s
66%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 13724 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 12556 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 12934 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 11474 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 13132 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11410 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45572 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 33316 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 63426 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51342 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Pope Leo XIV
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 6174 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 11568 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 13024 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 19176 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 30641 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

Left a child in a combat zone: mother served with suspicion after 6-year-old girl severely wounded in Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Kharkiv region, a mother was served with a notice of suspicion for malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties after her 6-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries during shelling in Kupyansk. The woman left the child in an active combat zone, despite mandatory evacuation.

Left a child in a combat zone: mother served with suspicion after 6-year-old girl severely wounded in Kupyansk

In the Kharkiv region, a mother was notified of suspicion due to malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties after her 6-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries during the shelling of Kupyansk. The mother left the child to live in an active combat zone, despite mandatory evacuation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pre-trial investigation established that in September 2024, the woman and her two minor children were evacuated from the village of Moskovka, Kupyansk district, to the city of Kharkiv due to the classification of this territory as an active combat zone.

- the post says.

According to the current lists of territories, the city of Kupyansk and the village of Moskovka, Kupyansk district, have officially belonged to active combat zones since the beginning of 2024, from which mandatory evacuation of the population has been introduced, including children with their parents or legal representatives, including by force. However, despite this, the woman returned to the village with her children a month after the evacuation.

In May 2025, she left for Kharkiv with only her youngest son, while she left her eldest daughter to live in the city of Kupyansk with her grandmother - the mother of her ex-husband. On the evening of September 7, 2025, in the city of Kupyansk, as a result of another enemy shelling, a 6-year-old girl received severe bodily injuries, life-threatening. At the time of the attack, the child was in the yard of a residential property.

- the Office of the Prosecutor General states.

The injured child was immediately evacuated to one of the medical facilities in Kharkiv and provided with the necessary medical care.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, on December 25 of this year, the child's mother was notified of suspicion of malicious non-fulfillment of legally established duties regarding child care, which led to serious consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In Kyiv, two men threatened a taxi driver with a pistol, forced him to drive them around the city for free, and then also threatened a police officer. The perpetrators have been notified of suspicion.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupiansk
Kharkiv