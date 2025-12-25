Left a child in a combat zone: mother served with suspicion after 6-year-old girl severely wounded in Kupyansk

In the Kharkiv region, a mother was notified of suspicion due to malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties after her 6-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries during the shelling of Kupyansk. The mother left the child to live in an active combat zone, despite mandatory evacuation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pre-trial investigation established that in September 2024, the woman and her two minor children were evacuated from the village of Moskovka, Kupyansk district, to the city of Kharkiv due to the classification of this territory as an active combat zone. - the post says.

According to the current lists of territories, the city of Kupyansk and the village of Moskovka, Kupyansk district, have officially belonged to active combat zones since the beginning of 2024, from which mandatory evacuation of the population has been introduced, including children with their parents or legal representatives, including by force. However, despite this, the woman returned to the village with her children a month after the evacuation.

In May 2025, she left for Kharkiv with only her youngest son, while she left her eldest daughter to live in the city of Kupyansk with her grandmother - the mother of her ex-husband. On the evening of September 7, 2025, in the city of Kupyansk, as a result of another enemy shelling, a 6-year-old girl received severe bodily injuries, life-threatening. At the time of the attack, the child was in the yard of a residential property. - the Office of the Prosecutor General states.

The injured child was immediately evacuated to one of the medical facilities in Kharkiv and provided with the necessary medical care.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, on December 25 of this year, the child's mother was notified of suspicion of malicious non-fulfillment of legally established duties regarding child care, which led to serious consequences (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In Kyiv, two men threatened a taxi driver with a pistol, forced him to drive them around the city for free, and then also threatened a police officer. The perpetrators have been notified of suspicion.