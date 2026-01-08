Appeals court allows Shufrych to be released on bail of 33 million hryvnias

The Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the pre-trial detention measure for People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason, allowing him to be released on bail of more than 33 million hryvnias. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office.

There is a ruling by the Kyiv Court of Appeal dated January 6, 2026, on determining an alternative pre-trial detention measure in the form of bail in the amount of 33 million 280 thousand hryvnias. The bail has not yet been paid. Shufrych remains in custody - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

In September 2024, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment against them to the court. The trial against these individuals is ongoing. They are accused of financing actions aimed at the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The People's Deputy is additionally accused of treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea, the accused organized the re-registration of real estate under Russian law, concluded a security agreement with an illegal paramilitary formation, and transferred funds to the Russian Guard.

In addition, the investigation believes that the people's deputy acted in coordination with a former high-ranking official of the National Security and Defense Council, who moved to Moscow after 2014 and is currently working for the aggressor country. He systematically broadcast pro-Russian narratives in public speeches and interviews, carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

In November, the court extended the detention of People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych from "OPZZh" until January 17, 2026, without the right to bail. His former assistant will remain under house arrest until January 19, 2026.