Appeals court allows Shufrych to be released on bail of 33 million hryvnias

Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in Prykarpattia
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Popular news
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of Defense
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdrifts
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 65248 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
Appeals court allows Shufrych to be released on bail of 33 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the pre-trial detention measure for People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of high treason, allowing him to be released on bail of over 33 million hryvnias. Currently, the bail has not been paid, and Shufrych remains in custody.

Appeals court allows Shufrych to be released on bail of 33 million hryvnias

The Kyiv Court of Appeal changed the pre-trial detention measure for People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason, allowing him to be released on bail of more than 33 million hryvnias. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office.

There is a ruling by the Kyiv Court of Appeal dated January 6, 2026, on determining an alternative pre-trial detention measure in the form of bail in the amount of 33 million 280 thousand hryvnias. The bail has not yet been paid. Shufrych remains in custody 

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

In September 2024, prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment against them to the court. The trial against these individuals is ongoing. They are accused of financing actions aimed at the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and the seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The People's Deputy is additionally accused of treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after the occupation of Crimea, the accused organized the re-registration of real estate under Russian law, concluded a security agreement with an illegal paramilitary formation, and transferred funds to the Russian Guard.

In addition, the investigation believes that the people's deputy acted in coordination with a former high-ranking official of the National Security and Defense Council, who moved to Moscow after 2014 and is currently working for the aggressor country. He systematically broadcast pro-Russian narratives in public speeches and interviews, carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

In November, the court extended the detention of People's Deputy Nestor Shufrych from "OPZZh" until January 17, 2026, without the right to bail. His former assistant will remain under house arrest until January 19, 2026.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Nestor Shufrych
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine