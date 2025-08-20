US and NATO planners begin developing options for security guarantees for Ukraine - Reuters

American and European military planners have begun to study security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, citing statements by officials and sources on Tuesday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Ukraine and its European allies, as stated, were inspired by Trump's promise at Monday's summit regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, but many questions remain unanswered.

Officials said that "the Pentagon is taking steps to plan the support that Washington can offer in addition to arms supplies."

However, they warned that American and European planners would need time to determine what would be both militarily feasible and acceptable to the Kremlin.

One option is to send European troops to Ukraine with the US taking command and control, two sources familiar with the situation said. The sources added that the troops would not operate under NATO flags, but under the flags of their own countries.

The Pentagon and NATO did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the idea.

At a press conference, the White House stated that the United States could help coordinate security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry ruled out the possibility of deploying NATO troops to facilitate a peace agreement.

Possible US air support

Trump publicly ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops in Ukraine, but on Tuesday, he did not seem to rule out the possibility of other US military intervention, the publication notes.

In an interview with Fox & Friends on Fox News, he suggested that Washington could provide air support to Ukraine.

Trump hinted - US capable of guaranteeing Ukraine's airspace security

"When it comes to security, (Europeans) are ready to put people on the ground, we are ready to help them with various issues, especially, probably, ... from the air, because no one has what we have, and they don't either," Trump said.

He did not provide additional details.

US air support can be carried out in various ways, including supplying additional air defense systems to Ukraine and ensuring a no-fly zone with American fighters, the publication writes.

Meeting of NATO military leaders

On Wednesday, NATO military leaders were reportedly to focus on Ukraine and further steps in a virtual format.

NATO military leaders to discuss Ukraine - report

US Air Force General Alexus Grinkevich, who is also involved in NATO operations in Europe, was to brief defense chiefs on the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska last week.

A US official said that the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Kane, was to be present at the meeting.

He added that Kane was to meet with some of his European counterparts in Washington on Tuesday evening.

