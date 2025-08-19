NATO military leaders to discuss Ukraine - report
Kyiv • UNN
NATO military leaders plan to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday, according to The Guardian. The meeting will take place after the Washington summit dedicated to peace efforts.
NATO military leaders will discuss Ukraine, tentatively, on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
Details
As reported by Reuters, "a meeting of NATO military leaders on Ukraine is tentatively expected tomorrow."
Addition
The meeting is scheduled after the summit in Washington of the leaders of the USA, Ukraine, Europe and NATO as part of peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine on August 18.
On August 19, meetings of the "coalition of the willing" and EU leaders took place via video conference.
Following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", it was announced that representatives of the participating countries of the "coalition of the willing" would meet with their American counterparts to discuss plans for security guarantees for Ukraine.
After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"19.08.25, 16:39 • 1200 views