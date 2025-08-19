NATO military leaders to discuss Ukraine - report

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 5352 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16202 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17109 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18470 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 18444 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18876 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 79199 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 63944 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 78539 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 97196 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 88017 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 12411 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 91960 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 14035 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 11171 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 16192 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17103 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18464 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 11255 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 18441 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 9434 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 88323 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 49411 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 106659 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 95824 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia

NATO military leaders to discuss Ukraine - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

NATO military leaders plan to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday, according to The Guardian. The meeting will take place after the Washington summit dedicated to peace efforts.

NATO military leaders to discuss Ukraine - report

NATO military leaders will discuss Ukraine, tentatively, on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As reported by Reuters, "a meeting of NATO military leaders on Ukraine is tentatively expected tomorrow."

Addition

The meeting is scheduled after the summit in Washington of the leaders of the USA, Ukraine, Europe and NATO as part of peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine on August 18.

On August 19, meetings of the "coalition of the willing" and EU leaders took place via video conference. 

Following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", it was announced that representatives of the participating countries of the "coalition of the willing" would meet with their American counterparts to discuss plans for security guarantees for Ukraine.

After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"19.08.25, 16:39 • 1200 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Reuters
NATO
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Europe
United States
Ukraine