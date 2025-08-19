NATO military leaders to discuss Ukraine - report

NATO military leaders will discuss Ukraine, tentatively, on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As reported by Reuters, "a meeting of NATO military leaders on Ukraine is tentatively expected tomorrow."

Addition

The meeting is scheduled after the summit in Washington of the leaders of the USA, Ukraine, Europe and NATO as part of peace efforts regarding Russia's war against Ukraine on August 18.

On August 19, meetings of the "coalition of the willing" and EU leaders took place via video conference.

Following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", it was announced that representatives of the participating countries of the "coalition of the willing" would meet with their American counterparts to discuss plans for security guarantees for Ukraine.

After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"