After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"

It's time to accelerate with security guarantees "similar to NATO's Article 5," said European Council President António Costa after a virtual meeting of EU leaders, speaking about Ukraine's security, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

"Now is the time to accelerate our practical work on implementing guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, with further participation of the United States," Costa said.

But the Ukrainian military must be the "first line of defense," he added.

Costa said that the main security guarantee – a key topic of discussion after US President Donald Trump's talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Friday – should be Ukraine having armed forces capable of defending its sovereignty.

He also touched upon the need to advance trilateral talks involving Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Ukraine's membership in the EU.

