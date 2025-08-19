$41.260.08
After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The President of the European Council, António Costa, stated the need to accelerate work on security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's Article 5. He emphasized that the Ukrainian military should be the "first line of defense," and the main security guarantee should be Ukraine's armed forces capable of defending its sovereignty.

After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"

It's time to accelerate with security guarantees "similar to NATO's Article 5," said European Council President António Costa after a virtual meeting of EU leaders, speaking about Ukraine's security, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

"Now is the time to accelerate our practical work on implementing guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, with further participation of the United States," Costa said.

But the Ukrainian military must be the "first line of defense," he added.

Costa said that the main security guarantee – a key topic of discussion after US President Donald Trump's talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Friday – should be Ukraine having armed forces capable of defending its sovereignty.

He also touched upon the need to advance trilateral talks involving Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Both will have to make concessions: Rubio stated US hopes for an agreement at the Zelensky-Putin-Trump summit19.08.25, 09:55 • 4240 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
António Costa
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine