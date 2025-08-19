$41.260.08
"Coalition of the Willing": Military planners to gather in the US to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Representatives of the "coalition of the willing" countries will meet with their American counterparts to strengthen plans for security guarantees for Ukraine. Further sanctions against Russia will also be discussed.

"Coalition of the Willing": Military planners to gather in the US to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Military planners will meet in the US to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, the office of the British Prime Minister announced after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", co-chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As the publication notes, "the main focus seemed to be on planning the next steps regarding security guarantees and potential sanctions to further push Putin's Russia."

The statement says that at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", the participating countries agreed to meet with their American counterparts "in the coming days to further strengthen plans for providing reliable security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of support forces (assurance forces) if hostilities cease."

The coalition leaders also discussed "how further pressure, including through sanctions, can be exerted on Putin until he shows that he is ready to take serious measures to end his illegal invasion."

The coalition brought together more than 30 international leaders, Starmer's office reported.

"Coalition of the Willing" confirmed support for Ukraine: first statements after the meeting19.08.25, 15:29 • 1152 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
The Guardian
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine