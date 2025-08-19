"Coalition of the Willing": Military planners to gather in the US to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

Military planners will meet in the US to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, the office of the British Prime Minister announced after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", co-chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As the publication notes, "the main focus seemed to be on planning the next steps regarding security guarantees and potential sanctions to further push Putin's Russia."

The statement says that at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", the participating countries agreed to meet with their American counterparts "in the coming days to further strengthen plans for providing reliable security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of support forces (assurance forces) if hostilities cease."

The coalition leaders also discussed "how further pressure, including through sanctions, can be exerted on Putin until he shows that he is ready to take serious measures to end his illegal invasion."

The coalition brought together more than 30 international leaders, Starmer's office reported.

