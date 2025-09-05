Ukraine to receive first 10 ERAM missiles from US in October - Media

The transfer of the first trial batch of 10 ERAM missiles from the USA to Ukraine is expected in October this year. This is reported by Aviation Week, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, the supply of Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) not only opens a new channel for long-range weapons, which are expected to be delivered to Ukrainian and American troops in large quantities, but also represents a new paradigm of speed in the acquisition, development, and mass production of air-launched missiles for the Pentagon.

ERAM appeared just 14 months after the tender was published in August 2024 – the delivery of prototype air-launched cruise missiles is scheduled for October. This is a product of a new organization that the US Air Force created several years ago within the Armament Directorate of the Life Cycle Management Center. - the publication notes.

It is emphasized that although Ukraine is allowed to purchase up to 3350 missiles, the first manufactured batch will be smaller.

The first 10 missiles will be delivered in October - adds the publication.

The Air Force Directorate is also working on other projects. These include a new class of palletized munitions similar to ERAM, a potential next procurement of low-cost air-to-air missiles, and a still-classified project called Sunrise. Additional prototyping projects for hypersonic and subsonic missiles may begin in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

According to documents obtained by the publication, a batch of 840 ERAM modules, divided into two designs, separately manufactured by CoAspire and Zone 5 Technologies, will be delivered by the end of October 2026.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-launched missiles to Ukraine.

