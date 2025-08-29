US State Department approved sale of over three thousand ERAM cruise missiles to Ukraine

The United States Department of State has approved the sale of another military aid package to Ukraine. Its value is approximately $825 million. This was reported by the Agency for Security Cooperation of the US Department of Defense, and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine requested 3,350 ERAM air-launched missiles and the same number of integrated GPS/INS navigation systems.

The aid package also includes:

missile containers;

pylons for suspension;

components and auxiliary equipment;

spare parts, consumables, and accessories;

repair and return services;

weapon software and auxiliary equipment;

mission planning system hardware;

supply and support of classified software;

classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation;

personnel training and training equipment;

transport support;

research and surveys;

engineering, technical, and logistical services from the US government and contractors;

other related elements of logistical and program support.

The total cost is estimated at $825 million.

The State Department emphasized that the sale will contribute to US foreign policy and security goals by strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, which is a "force for political stability and economic development in Europe."

Funding will come from Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and the US Foreign Military Financing program.

The main contractors will be Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire. The sale will not change the military balance in the region and will not require sending additional American representatives to Ukraine.

Reference

RIM-174 SM-6 ERAM (Standard Missile, Extended Range Active Missile) is a two-stage surface-to-air guided missile of the latest generation from Raytheon. It is designed to combat modern aircraft and UAVs, helicopters, and anti-ship cruise missiles over water and land.

The SM-6 ERAM missile has a range of over 240 km and can reach speeds of up to Mach 3.5, allowing it to intercept high-speed targets. It has been used by the US Navy since 2013 and has undergone a series of modernizations that have increased its effectiveness against hypersonic threats.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-launched missiles to Ukraine. Delivery is expected in six weeks, and the value of the weapons package is $850 million.

