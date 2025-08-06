The US provides Ukraine with new military aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 48511 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 47958 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 111393 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 71880 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 137760 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 61944 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 47567 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41812 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 124833 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135224 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
77%
752mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the warAugust 5, 02:30 PM • 85602 views
Putin was lied to about the "front falling in Ukraine in 2-3 months": who deceived the dictatorAugust 5, 03:19 PM • 3660 views
The cause of death of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne has become knownAugust 5, 04:03 PM • 5964 views
In Odesa region, a man shot a police officer during a document check: he faces life imprisonmentAugust 5, 05:03 PM • 11005 views
Russia may introduce a limited air truce with Ukraine as a gesture towards Trump - mediaAugust 5, 05:21 PM • 4072 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 48512 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 111394 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 122505 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 137761 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 124833 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kharkiv
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 70141 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 91137 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 82333 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 85221 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 386006 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
M777 howitzer
Financial Times
Mi-8
The New York Times

The US provides Ukraine with new military aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

The US State Department has approved military aid to Ukraine worth over $200 million. The funds will be used for equipment repair and transportation, including M777 howitzers.

The US provides Ukraine with new military aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars

The US State Department has approved new military aid to Ukraine worth over $200 million. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the aid will go towards equipment repair and transportation of equipment.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Ukraine of repair and technical support services for M777 artillery howitzers, as well as transportation and consolidation services, totaling $203.5 million.

- the report says.

The Pentagon clarified that BAE Systems will be the main contractor for the supply of equipment, repair, and support of howitzers. At the same time, the contractor for transportation and cargo consolidation will be selected from "approved suppliers."

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the US and NATO are initiating a new PURL mechanism for rapid arms supply to Ukraine. It provides for financing the supply of American weapons through voluntary contributions from member countries.

Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars for American weapons from NATO partners: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte05.08.25, 20:33 • 2262 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
M777 howitzer
United States Department of State
United States Department of Defense
Ukraine