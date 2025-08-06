The US provides Ukraine with new military aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars

The US State Department has approved new military aid to Ukraine worth over $200 million. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the aid will go towards equipment repair and transportation of equipment.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Ukraine of repair and technical support services for M777 artillery howitzers, as well as transportation and consolidation services, totaling $203.5 million. - the report says.

The Pentagon clarified that BAE Systems will be the main contractor for the supply of equipment, repair, and support of howitzers. At the same time, the contractor for transportation and cargo consolidation will be selected from "approved suppliers."

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the US and NATO are initiating a new PURL mechanism for rapid arms supply to Ukraine. It provides for financing the supply of American weapons through voluntary contributions from member countries.

