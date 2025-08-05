Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars for American weapons from NATO partners: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 29649 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 30445 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 85381 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 58267 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 114845 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 55732 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 44068 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 40666 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 113574 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 134945 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.2m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the warAugust 5, 10:41 AM • 45653 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 101834 views
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”August 5, 12:02 PM • 28013 views
Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATOAugust 5, 12:12 PM • 18609 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war02:30 PM • 60921 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 29655 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 85389 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 102060 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 114849 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 113578 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Lithuania
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 64185 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 85558 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 77241 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 80510 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 381618 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
The New York Times
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars for American weapons from NATO partners: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

Ukraine has received over a billion dollars from European partners — NATO members — for the purchase of American weapons. This indicates the implementation of the decisions of the Hague Summit of the Alliance.

Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars for American weapons from NATO partners: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte

Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars from European partners – NATO members – for the purchase of American weapons within two days. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state reported on a good conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In two days, we have already received over a billion dollars from our European partners – NATO members – for the purchase of American weapons. This is evidence that NSATU is working, and the decisions of the Hague Alliance summit are being implemented. I thanked Mark for this 

- Zelenskyy said.

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATO05.08.25, 15:12 • 18723 views

According to the Head of State, the NATO Secretary General also spoke about working with other countries that are also ready to join this initiative.

I informed him about the situation in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities that Russia is shelling more intensively, about the situation at the front and the needs of our soldiers.  We also discussed diplomatic work with partners to increase cooperation and support for Ukraine. There are good proposals. We will implement them 

- the President summarized.

Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war05.08.25, 17:30 • 61201 view

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv