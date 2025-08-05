Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars for American weapons from NATO partners: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte

Ukraine has already received over a billion dollars from European partners – NATO members – for the purchase of American weapons within two days. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

The head of state reported on a good conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In two days, we have already received over a billion dollars from our European partners – NATO members – for the purchase of American weapons. This is evidence that NSATU is working, and the decisions of the Hague Alliance summit are being implemented. I thanked Mark for this - Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, the NATO Secretary General also spoke about working with other countries that are also ready to join this initiative.

I informed him about the situation in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities that Russia is shelling more intensively, about the situation at the front and the needs of our soldiers. We also discussed diplomatic work with partners to increase cooperation and support for Ukraine. There are good proposals. We will implement them - the President summarized.

