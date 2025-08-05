Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had a productive conversation with US President Donald Trump, with the key being the cessation of the war, according to UNN.

A productive conversation with President Trump. The key, of course, is ending the war. We are grateful to the US President for all efforts for a fair and lasting peace. It is truly necessary to stop the killings as soon as possible, we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war if the Russians had not dragged it out

According to the President of Ukraine, during today's conversation, the positions of Ukraine and the United States were coordinated. They exchanged assessments of the situation: the Russians have increased the brutality of their strikes. President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv, and on our other cities and communities.

Of course, we talked about sanctions against Russia. Their economy continues to decline, and that is why Moscow is so concerned about this prospect and President Trump's resolve. This can change a lot

In addition, according to the Head of State, they discussed joint European solutions that could help protect Ukraine.

Now we already have decisions from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark – more than a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive. Thank you! This cooperation with NATO countries will continue

The leaders also discussed bilateral defense cooperation with America.

The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. It could be one of the strongest agreements. Thank you to every American heart that supports our defense of lives. Thank you, President Trump!