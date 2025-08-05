Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 6040 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 36963 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 33853 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 70846 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 41483 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 36459 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 37546 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 90698 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128674 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80826 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.1m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 50337 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 28389 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 89708 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the war10:41 AM • 22808 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57124 views
Publications
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 36963 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57438 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 70846 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 90698 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128674 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 52410 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 74463 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 67232 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 71214 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 373049 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Oil
Hand grenade

Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9790 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a productive conversation with US President Donald Trump. The key topic was ending the war.

Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had a productive conversation with US President Donald Trump, with the key being the cessation of the war, according to UNN.

A productive conversation with President Trump. The key, of course, is ending the war. We are grateful to the US President for all efforts for a fair and lasting peace. It is truly necessary to stop the killings as soon as possible, we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war if the Russians had not dragged it out 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President of Ukraine, during today's conversation, the positions of Ukraine and the United States were coordinated. They exchanged assessments of the situation: the Russians have increased the brutality of their strikes. President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv, and on our other cities and communities.

By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days29.07.25, 20:50 • 56901 view

Of course, we talked about sanctions against Russia. Their economy continues to decline, and that is why Moscow is so concerned about this prospect and President Trump's resolve. This can change a lot 

- Zelenskyy added.

In addition, according to the Head of State, they discussed joint European solutions that could help protect Ukraine.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot04.08.25, 20:43 • 2852 views

Now we already have decisions from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark – more than a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive. Thank you! This cooperation with NATO countries will continue 

- Zelenskyy added.

The leaders also discussed bilateral defense cooperation with America.

The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side, we are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. It could be one of the strongest agreements. Thank you to every American heart that supports our defense of lives. Thank you, President Trump! 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine and USA launch joint drone production - Zelenskyy03.07.25, 16:00 • 1544 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine