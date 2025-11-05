US reports test launch of unarmed Minuteman III ICBM

The United States conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, reported the Vandenberg Space Force Base website, writes UNN.

Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on November 5, 2025. The test, designated GT 254, evaluated the current reliability, readiness, and accuracy of the ICBM system, which is a cornerstone of US national defense. - the message says.

"GT 254 is not just a launch; it's a comprehensive evaluation of the ICBM system's ability to perform its critical mission," said Lt. Col. Carrie Ray, commander of the 576th Flight Test Squadron. "The data collected from these tests is invaluable for ensuring the continued reliability and accuracy of the ICBM weapon system."

As noted, "this launch is part of a series of planned and periodic activities that are crucial for evaluating and confirming the capabilities of the Minuteman III." "These tests, conducted with strict safety protocols, allow AFGSC to collect valuable data," the report says.

"This test confirmed the reliability, adaptability, and modularity of the weapon system," said Colonel Dustin Harmon, commander of the 377th Test and Evaluation Group. "Through this comprehensive evaluation, conducted by a dedicated team of AFGSC airmen, we ensure the highest standards of integrity and reliability for the nation's ICBM system."

"The unarmed ICBM's re-entry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,800 km) to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, located on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands," the report said.

As stated, "as the US Air Force modernizes its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) with the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system, maintaining the combat readiness of existing Minuteman III missiles remains a top priority."

"As the Sentinel weapon system modernizes, we must continue to maintain the combat readiness of existing Minuteman III missiles. GT 254 helps fulfill this commitment by ensuring its continued accuracy and reliability," said General S. L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command.

