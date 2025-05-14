$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 20065 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 33269 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 59933 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 54101 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 63148 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145818 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60497 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161486 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88790 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The US will spend over $1 trillion on nuclear weapons, cutting spending on other programs - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The US will spend over a trillion dollars to modernize its nuclear arsenal over the next decade. This will lead to reduced spending on other important programs.

The US will spend over $1 trillion on nuclear weapons, cutting spending on other programs - media

Over the next decade, operating, maintaining, and modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal will cost the United States nearly a trillion dollars. That's about $95 billion a year – more than is spent on many federal agencies. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

This impressive estimate by the Congressional Budget Office is a great opportunity for critics who argue that Washington is spending money blindly or that parts of the triad are rudimentary.

In a few tumultuous days for the world watching nuclear weapons - including clashes between India and Pakistan and statements by the U.S. Air Force about the need for new mines for its already over-budget Sentinel missiles - the dollar figures are staggering.

The huge costs outlined in this report were not foreseen at the start of the nuclear weapons modernization program. There will be no return to the "heroic mode of production" of nuclear weapons. Even if Congress spent another $100 or $200 billion on nuclear weapons, the system that produces them would not "take on the task" for years, if at all.

- said Greg Mello, director of the Los Alamos Study Group. This group oversees the facilities and activities of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Nuclear procurement programs account for nearly 12% of the Department of Defense's planned procurement spending over the next decade. This means that the Department of Defense will have to make "tough choices about which programs to continue."

Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball said in an article this month that the "rapid rise" in prices is diverting resources from "other, more pressing human needs and national security priorities."

Addition

Iran has put forward the idea of creating an international nuclear consortium involving Arab countries in the region and American investment as an alternative to the U.S. demand to completely curtail the nuclear program.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United States Air Force
United States Department of Defense
United States
Iran
