Attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities delayed Tehran's nuclear program by only six months - NYT

Israeli and American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities slowed down the country's nuclear program by only about six months. This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources in US government circles, according to UNN.

Details

According to a US official, six US Air Force B-2 strategic bombers dropped approximately 12 bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow enrichment complex, located deep underground.

In addition, US Navy submarines launched 30 TLAM cruise missiles at facilities in Natanz and Isfahan. One of the B-2s also dropped two bunker-buster bombs on Natanz. The official provided the information on condition of anonymity, as it concerns secret military operations. The overall consequences of the strikes are still being clarified.

NASA satellite data, including a fire detection system, recorded a thermal anomaly near Fordow about half an hour before Donald Trump's official announcement of the start of the attack. It is noted that such thermal signals usually correspond to intense explosions, fires, or other large-scale events. No other heat sources were recorded in the Fordow area over the past month.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed the attacks, stating that three of the country's nuclear facilities were targeted in a "brutal act that violates international law, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons." The Iranian side promised to appeal to international courts and continue to implement its nuclear program.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration informed Israel in advance of the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House representative told media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

