The Pentagon is redirecting critical anti-drone technology from Ukraine to its own troops - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump is redirecting key anti-drone technology intended for Ukraine to the American armed forces. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, noting that this reflects a decrease in the Pentagon's commitment to the defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

"Last week, the Pentagon quietly informed Congress that special detonators for missiles that Ukraine uses to shoot down Russian drones are now being allocated to US Air Force units in the Middle East," the publication said.

It is reported that last month, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in a memo, authorized the Pentagon department, which ensures that commanders' needs for weapons are met, to supply detonators to the US Air Force, although they were originally purchased for Ukraine.

In a previously undisclosed report, the Pentagon informed the Senate Armed Services Committee that the US military's need for detonators was "determined by the Secretary of Defense to be an urgent matter." WSJ notes that the Pentagon declined requests for comment.

According to WSJ, the decision to redirect the component illustrates the shortage of critical defense equipment, as Ukraine prepares for new attacks by Russian drones and missiles, while US Air Force units in the Middle East prepare for a possible conflict with Iran or the resumption of hostilities with Houthi militants in Yemen.

Supporters of the move argue that the Pentagon has the flexibility to take such measures under the emergency military spending bill passed last year. But the move has raised concerns among Ukraine's supporters in Congress, who argue that the Pentagon has not explained the impact the move will have on Ukrainian defense, or whether the US Air Force's need is urgent.

"This capability is urgent and vital for Ukraine's multi-layered air defense against Russian attacks," said Celeste Wallander, who served as a senior US Department of Defense official during the Biden administration.

"But there is also an urgent need to protect American forces and bases in the Middle East from Houthi and potential Iranian drone attacks," she noted.

WSJ writes that the Biden administration has organized the dispatch of detonators along with numerous other weapons systems as part of the "Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," which has allowed the US government to spend billions of dollars on the purchase of weapons and components from American defense companies.

Although funds for the program have already been spent, deliveries are planned to be made to Ukraine this and next year, unless the Trump administration redirects more systems to replenish the US military's stockpiles, the newspaper writes.

The detonators are designed for the Advanced Precision Kill weapon system. The Pentagon advertises the effectiveness of the technology. A critical component is a "short-range detonator" that detonates explosives when a missile approaches a drone.

The country's air forces, as indicated, have adapted the missiles so that they can be launched from F-16 and F-15E fighters against drones. The system is cheaper than Sidewinder and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. A photo of an F-15E equipped with missile blocks was recently published by US Central Command, the newspaper writes.

Addition

On May 20, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages yet.

Also, according to Rubio, the United States is currently working with NATO allies to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot SAM systems.

Bloomberg reported that European countries are considering purchasing American weapons in case US President Donald Trump refuses to directly help Ukraine.