04:31 AM • 4698 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 20263 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 39111 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 30385 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 28175 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 32952 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 56343 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39476 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38897 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 31244 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Hollywood prepares for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards: politics, favorites, and where to watch the show

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel amidst political tensions. The film "Battle by Battle" leads in nominations.

Hollywood prepares for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards: politics, favorites, and where to watch the show

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday evening, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This year's event is held against a backdrop of political tension and anxiety in the film industry due to unstable box office revenues and the future of major studios, particularly Warner Bros. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony's host, comedian Nikki Glaser, promised to maintain the show's entertaining format, despite anticipated political speeches from participants, most of whom do not support President Donald Trump's policies.

Main nominations and contenders

This year, the film "One Battle After Another" leads with the most nominations, vying for nine awards. In the key categories, a fierce competition will unfold:

  • Best Actor (Comedy/Musical): Timothée Chalamet ("Marty Supreme") will compete with Leonardo DiCaprio ("One Battle After Another") and Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon").
    • Best Actress (Comedy/Musical): Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You") is considered the favorite.
      • Best Actress (Drama): Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet") is named the main contender for the win.

        DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04.01.26, 18:22 • 102801 view

        Particular attention is drawn to the Iranian director Jafar Panahi. His drama "It Was Just an Accident," filmed secretly, received four nominations. The director himself is currently under pressure from Iranian authorities and sentenced to imprisonment.

        Where to watch the broadcast

        The official part of the event will begin at 8:00 PM ET. Live broadcast is provided by:

        • CBS channel (linear broadcast);
          • Paramount+ (for premium subscribers);
            • YouTube and APNews (red carpet coverage and interviews from 4:30 PM ET).

              The Golden Globe Awards ceremony traditionally opens the awards season and often serves as an indicator of future Oscar winners. 

              Bob Weir, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Grateful Dead, has died11.01.26, 06:13 • 1022 views

              Stepan Haftko

              Culture
              Director
              Film
              Associated Press
              Donald Trump
              YouTube