Hollywood prepares for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards: politics, favorites, and where to watch the show

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday evening, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This year's event is held against a backdrop of political tension and anxiety in the film industry due to unstable box office revenues and the future of major studios, particularly Warner Bros. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony's host, comedian Nikki Glaser, promised to maintain the show's entertaining format, despite anticipated political speeches from participants, most of whom do not support President Donald Trump's policies.

Main nominations and contenders

This year, the film "One Battle After Another" leads with the most nominations, vying for nine awards. In the key categories, a fierce competition will unfold:

Best Actor (Comedy/Musical): Timothée Chalamet ("Marty Supreme") will compete with Leonardo DiCaprio ("One Battle After Another") and Ethan Hawke ("Blue Moon").

Best Actress (Comedy/Musical): Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You") is considered the favorite.

Best Actress (Drama): Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet") is named the main contender for the win.

DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela

Particular attention is drawn to the Iranian director Jafar Panahi. His drama "It Was Just an Accident," filmed secretly, received four nominations. The director himself is currently under pressure from Iranian authorities and sentenced to imprisonment.

Where to watch the broadcast

The official part of the event will begin at 8:00 PM ET. Live broadcast is provided by:

CBS channel (linear broadcast);

Paramount+ (for premium subscribers);

YouTube and APNews (red carpet coverage and interviews from 4:30 PM ET).

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony traditionally opens the awards season and often serves as an indicator of future Oscar winners.

Bob Weir, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Grateful Dead, has died