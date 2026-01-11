Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 16052 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 32582 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 29796 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 27369 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 26211 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 31792 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 55045 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39104 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38473 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 31075 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
1.8m/s
80%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout UkraineJanuary 10, 04:58 PM • 4114 views
Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel MinesJanuary 10, 05:57 PM • 4014 views
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Iranian authorities over repression and support for Russia - SybihaJanuary 10, 06:22 PM • 3664 views
Croatia allocated an urgent aid package to UkraineJanuary 10, 07:29 PM • 3554 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 9318 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 84387 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 110868 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 82130 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 103123 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110002 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 10308 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13779 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69932 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71446 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 92102 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Thousands of protesters marched in Minneapolis over the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by a federal agent. The incident sparked widespread protests and escalated political tensions over immigration policy.

Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent
Photo: Bloomberg

On Saturday, thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Minneapolis to the site of the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. The woman, a US citizen and a well-known poet in the city, was killed by a federal agent's gunfire during an immigration raid on Wednesday. This incident sparked mass protests across the country and escalated the political confrontation surrounding the harsh migration policy of Donald Trump's administration. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the agent's actions "legitimate self-defense" in response to an "act of domestic terrorism." According to Washington, Renee Good tried to run over an officer with her SUV. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and witnesses to the incident strongly deny this statement. Videos circulating online show the agent shooting at a car that had already begun to drive around him at low speed.

"This was an execution live, not self-defense,"

human rights organizations said.

Political Consequences and Investigation

Federal authorities blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from participating in the case, transferring the investigation exclusively to the FBI. This decision caused outrage from Governor Tim Walz, who accused the administration of trying to conceal the facts. Meanwhile, more than a thousand actions under the slogan "ICE Out for Good" are planned across the United States, from New York to Seattle.

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video10.01.26, 13:20 • 11446 views

Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed that most of the protests in the city remain peaceful, despite isolated clashes with law enforcement near hotels where federal agents are staying. He again called on ICE units to immediately leave the city, accusing them of creating chaos and distrust among the local community. 

Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agents10.01.26, 08:32 • 12338 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Tim Walz
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
New York City
United States