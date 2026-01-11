Thousands march in Minneapolis over killing of Renee Good by ICE agent

Photo: Bloomberg

On Saturday, thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Minneapolis to the site of the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. The woman, a US citizen and a well-known poet in the city, was killed by a federal agent's gunfire during an immigration raid on Wednesday. This incident sparked mass protests across the country and escalated the political confrontation surrounding the harsh migration policy of Donald Trump's administration. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the agent's actions "legitimate self-defense" in response to an "act of domestic terrorism." According to Washington, Renee Good tried to run over an officer with her SUV. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and witnesses to the incident strongly deny this statement. Videos circulating online show the agent shooting at a car that had already begun to drive around him at low speed.

"This was an execution live, not self-defense," human rights organizations said.

Political Consequences and Investigation

Federal authorities blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from participating in the case, transferring the investigation exclusively to the FBI. This decision caused outrage from Governor Tim Walz, who accused the administration of trying to conceal the facts. Meanwhile, more than a thousand actions under the slogan "ICE Out for Good" are planned across the United States, from New York to Seattle.

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video

Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed that most of the protests in the city remain peaceful, despite isolated clashes with law enforcement near hotels where federal agents are staying. He again called on ICE units to immediately leave the city, accusing them of creating chaos and distrust among the local community.

