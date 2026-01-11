$42.990.00
Slovakia and the US to sign a strategic agreement on the construction of a new nuclear power unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Slovakia and the US will sign an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy. It envisages the construction of a new 1200 MW power unit at the Jaslovské Bohunice NPP.

Slovakia and the US to sign a strategic agreement on the construction of a new nuclear power unit

Slovakia plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement with the United States on cooperation in nuclear energy as early as next week. This was announced on Saturday, January 10, 2026, by Prime Minister Robert Fico. The document will become the legal basis for the construction of a new 1200 MW power unit at the nuclear power plant in Jaslovské Bohunice. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The project involves the American company Westinghouse as the main technological partner. Fico emphasized that the new unit will surpass all existing reactors in the country in terms of its characteristics and will remain in full state ownership.

Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico08.01.26, 06:35 • 33481 view

In cooperation with American partners, we want to build a new huge unit in full state ownership on the territory of the existing nuclear power plant in Jaslovské Bohunice

- the Prime Minister stated.

Visit to Washington and Trump's invitation

Robert Fico expressed his intention to personally participate in the signing of the framework agreement in Washington next Friday. This document is part of a broader cooperation plan, the details of which were discussed back in December 2025. It was then revealed that US President Donald Trump invited the Slovak leader to visit the States in June-July 2026 (during the World Cup) to finalize the agreements.

The Slovak government approved the text of the agreement last October, considering American technologies as a priority option for strengthening energy independence. It is expected that the new unit will allow Slovakia not only to fully meet domestic needs but also to become a key exporter of electricity in Central Europe. 

Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to the US to sign a nuclear deal15.12.25, 20:12 • 12193 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Electricity
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Slovakia
United States