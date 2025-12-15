Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to the US to sign a nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit the United States in mid-2026 to sign an intergovernmental agreement that could pave the way for American company Westinghouse to participate in a large-scale nuclear power plant project. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The project is estimated at 13-15 billion euros. Trump confirmed the invitation in a letter that Fico published on Facebook.

The signing of our Intergovernmental Agreement will open up opportunities for Slovakia to choose American technologies for the construction of a world-class nuclear reactor in your great country. – Trump wrote.

Fico's visit, whose political style is compared to Trump's "America First" approach, is tentatively scheduled for June or July 2026. This new 1200 MW nuclear unit represents a significant strategic shift for Slovakia's nuclear sector, which has traditionally relied on Russia.

Fico previously named Westinghouse as the preferred partner for the project, which will be the largest investment in Slovakia's history. Despite opposition criticism of intentions to conclude a contract without a public tender, the agreement is the first step. The final feasibility study and contract are expected by 2027.

