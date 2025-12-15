$42.190.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to the US to sign a nuclear deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit the United States in mid-2026. The visit is related to the signing of an intergovernmental agreement that could pave the way for the American company Westinghouse to participate in a nuclear power plant project worth 13-15 billion euros.

Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to the US to sign a nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump has invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit the United States in mid-2026 to sign an intergovernmental agreement that could pave the way for American company Westinghouse to participate in a large-scale nuclear power plant project. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The project is estimated at 13-15 billion euros. Trump confirmed the invitation in a letter that Fico published on Facebook.

The signing of our Intergovernmental Agreement will open up opportunities for Slovakia to choose American technologies for the construction of a world-class nuclear reactor in your great country.

– Trump wrote.

Fico's visit, whose political style is compared to Trump's "America First" approach, is tentatively scheduled for June or July 2026. This new 1200 MW nuclear unit represents a significant strategic shift for Slovakia's nuclear sector, which has traditionally relied on Russia.

Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs12.12.25, 05:58 • 32340 views

Fico previously named Westinghouse as the preferred partner for the project, which will be the largest investment in Slovakia's history. Despite opposition criticism of intentions to conclude a contract without a public tender, the agreement is the first step. The final feasibility study and contract are expected by 2027.

Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"22.11.25, 06:20 • 18248 views

