Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his support for the American "peace plan" for Ukraine, believing that Russia would emerge victorious from it. He noted that the current version is less favorable for Ukraine than in 2022, but could quickly end hostilities.

Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"

The Slovak government has expressed support for the American "peace plan" to end the war in Ukraine, stating that this option could allegedly benefit Russia. This was stated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, as reported by UNN with reference to Novinky.cz.

Details

The Prime Minister of Slovakia described the US initiative as ambitious. In his opinion, Russia "will emerge victorious from it, strengthening its positions both morally and economically." Fico also believes that Ukraine must agree to the proposed terms.

As part of the minority that Slovakia represents in the European Union, I will support this agreement

- emphasized the politician.

He also added that "the US wants to return Russia to the ranks of 'great powers'."

According to Fico, the current version of the plan is less favorable for Ukraine than the one discussed in 2022. At the same time, he still considers it an opportunity for a quick cessation of hostilities on both sides.

Recall

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russia's peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO troop deployments.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They reaffirmed their full support for Ukraine and discussed US efforts to end the war, emphasizing the need for European partners' approval for any peace agreement.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
