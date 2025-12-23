$42.150.10
Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed the decision on 90 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027, adopted on December 19.

Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: details revealed
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy discussed with the President of the European Commission the decision on 90 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027 - it was adopted on December 19. The President called it an important event and stated that Ukraine appreciates the support from the European Union at this, in his words, "in many ways decisive diplomatic moment."

Negotiations are currently underway that could fundamentally change the situation, and it is important that there is proper pressure on Russia for peace - joint pressure from all partners

 - Zelenskyy stated.

He also discussed with von der Leyen the importance of supporting Ukrainian resilience and strengthening Ukraine's position at the negotiating table.

We also agreed on our contacts in the coming days. Although the whole world is now awaiting Christmas, we do not stop working for a single day for a common goal - achieving peace and guaranteeing security

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

As reported by UNN earlier, on December 19, the European Union approved 90 billion euros in funding for Ukraine, which the country will return after receiving reparations from Russia. Although this process was not easy, the main outcome of the meeting was that EU leaders were able to make an important decision without unanimity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

