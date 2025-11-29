Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are wounded

On the night of November 29, as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops on the Kyiv region, destruction was recorded in five districts of the region, the city of Fastiv was left without electricity, and two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

Thus, in the Brovary district, 6 multi-story buildings were damaged. In one of them, the ceiling between the 8th and 9th floors was destroyed. 52 people, including three children, were evacuated from 3 buildings. An invincibility point has been set up on site for heating and assisting the victims, and a headquarters for eliminating the consequences is operating. - the post says

In addition, private houses, more than 20 garage boxes, cars, and a shopping center building were damaged. In the Obukhiv district, damage to two private houses and a production facility was recorded, and in the Vyshhorod and Bucha districts - to private houses.

As a result of the attack, the city of Fastiv was temporarily de-energized.

Currently, critical infrastructure here has switched to backup power. Water supply, sewerage, gas supply, and communications systems are working. - Kalashnyk wrote in his Telegram.

"Invincibility points are ready for operation," he added.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 29, a multi-story building and a private house were damaged in Brovary, and there were injured. 52 residents were evacuated, and three injured people were hospitalized.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 dead and 15 injured already