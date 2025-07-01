“Not interested in any pictures”: in Brovary, teenagers had fun near the “Memory Memorial” and were rude to the Hero's mother

The mayor of Brovary called on parents and educators to explain to minors the importance of honoring the memory of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. This was reported by the Mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, UNN informs.

Recently, an unfortunate incident occurred in our central park, which I was told about by the mother of a fallen Warrior. Near the interactive "Memorial of Memory", a group of teenagers were quite loudly relaxing with music and talking in raised voices among themselves. After the mother of the deceased made a remark, she heard from one of the teenagers that he was not interested in "some pictures" and that he would behave as he wanted . - the message reads.

According to Sapozhko, the mother of the Hero, who gave his life so that these children could continue living on their land, asks for little - respect and understanding.

Therefore, I appeal to parents and educators. Please, explain to children and young people simple and eternal truths - honor memory, curb arrogance, show support and understanding to people who have lost their dearest ones… We are adults, we must find the right words for our children. So that they remember the price at which every sunny morning is won . - he added.

It will be recalled that the first memorial to military intelligence officers in Ukraine was opened in Kyiv. This composition perpetuates the memory of employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as foreign volunteers who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence from Russian invasion.