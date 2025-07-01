“Not interested in any pictures”: in Brovary, teenagers had fun near the “Memory Memorial” and were rude to the Hero's mother

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 2650 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 14145 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 23447 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 64600 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 42668 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 52484 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 132103 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 128011 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58976 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115742 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+21°
4m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 86333 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 44216 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 44538 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 37554 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 17439 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 7177 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 9884 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 18313 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 64600 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 132103 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 3327 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 38165 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 45109 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 86891 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 125627 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

“Not interested in any pictures”: in Brovary, teenagers had fun near the “Memory Memorial” and were rude to the Hero's mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko called on parents and educators to explain to teenagers the importance of honoring the memory of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. This happened after a group of teenagers was relaxing in the central park near the Memory Memorial, showing disrespect to the remarks of the mother of a fallen soldier.

“Not interested in any pictures”: in Brovary, teenagers had fun near the “Memory Memorial” and were rude to the Hero's mother

The mayor of Brovary called on parents and educators to explain to minors the importance of honoring the memory of fallen Heroes of Ukraine. This was reported by the Mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, UNN informs.

Recently, an unfortunate incident occurred in our central park, which I was told about by the mother of a fallen Warrior. Near the interactive "Memorial of Memory", a group of teenagers were quite loudly relaxing with music and talking in raised voices among themselves. After the mother of the deceased made a remark, she heard from one of the teenagers that he was not interested in "some pictures" and that he would behave as he wanted .

- the message reads.

According to Sapozhko, the mother of the Hero, who gave his life so that these children could continue living on their land, asks for little - respect and understanding.

Therefore, I appeal to parents and educators. Please, explain to children and young people simple and eternal truths - honor memory, curb arrogance, show support and understanding to people who have lost their dearest ones… We are adults, we must find the right words for our children. So that they remember the price at which every sunny morning is won .

- he added.

It will be recalled that the first memorial to military intelligence officers in Ukraine was opened in Kyiv. This composition perpetuates the memory of employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as well as foreign volunteers who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence from Russian invasion.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Society
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Brovary
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9