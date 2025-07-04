In Kyiv region, after the enemy strike, the air is normal, in Brovary - minor deviations

The air in the Kyiv region after the night attack by the Russian Federation is normal, but a slight excess of some substances is recorded in Brovary, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the settlements of the Kyiv region, the state of atmospheric air is normal. As of the morning of July 4, a slight excess of some substances in the air was recorded in Brovary. Due to the massive night attack by the enemy, fires broke out in some places, so the smell of burning may be felt locally. - reported the OVA.

At the same time, it is noted that the atmospheric air monitoring station in Vasylkiv is undergoing technical maintenance.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region, as indicated, corresponds to the natural background.

Recommendations

If you smell smoke, the OVA advised:

if possible, do not stay outdoors;

do not ventilate the premises;

maintain water balance.

Special attention to these tips, as indicated, should be paid by people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

