Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 15203 views
July 3, 11:41 PM • 59330 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 144091 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 135762 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 145620 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 92001 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 87947 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 54017 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43935 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30818 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In Kyiv region, after the enemy strike, the air is normal, in Brovary - minor deviations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

After the night attack by the Russian Federation, the air in the Kyiv region is normal, but a slight excess of some substances has been recorded in Brovary. The observation point in Vasylkiv is undergoing maintenance, and the gamma radiation level is within the norm.

In Kyiv region, after the enemy strike, the air is normal, in Brovary - minor deviations

The air in the Kyiv region after the night attack by the Russian Federation is normal, but a slight excess of some substances is recorded in Brovary, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the settlements of the Kyiv region, the state of atmospheric air is normal. As of the morning of July 4, a slight excess of some substances in the air was recorded in Brovary. Due to the massive night attack by the enemy, fires broke out in some places, so the smell of burning may be felt locally.

- reported the OVA.

At the same time, it is noted that the atmospheric air monitoring station in Vasylkiv is undergoing technical maintenance.

In Kyiv region, Russian attack affected three districts, there is damage to the cynological center: consequences shown04.07.25, 11:19 • 1087 views

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region, as indicated, corresponds to the natural background.

Recommendations

If you smell smoke, the OVA advised:

  • if possible, do not stay outdoors;
    • do not ventilate the premises;
      • maintain water balance.

        Special attention to these tips, as indicated, should be paid by people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

        Smog over the capital, but the level of atmospheric air pollution is low - KMDA04.07.25, 11:05 • 462 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyHealthKyiv region
        Kyiv Oblast
        Brovary
