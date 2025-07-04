Smog over the capital, but the level of atmospheric air pollution is low - KMDA

Monitoring stations sometimes show less intense pollution than a person feels. But due to the influence of wind, which lifts harmful substances, you should limit your time outdoors and be sure to close windows at home. This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the massive shelling of the capital of Ukraine, fires broke out in the city, and smog formed. It is noted that as of the morning of July 4, "the level of atmospheric air pollution in Kyiv is low."

But also in various districts of Kyiv, there is a noticeable smell of burning.

It can occur even when reference monitoring stations show that the level of air pollution by main indicators (particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, etc.) remains low. - stated in the KCSA post.

This is due to the influence of wind. After explosions, the smell of smoke is often felt near the impact sites or where it is carried.

The wind can lift harmful substances above the ground or disperse them, so monitoring stations sometimes show less intense pollution than a person feels.

Therefore, experts advise:

close the windows;

limit time outdoors if possible;

drink more water.

Recall

The level of air pollution in Kyiv remains high due to the massive Russian attack on the night of July 3-4. The radiation background in the capital is normal, but Kyiv residents are advised not to stay outdoors.

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, five ambulances were damaged while on their way to the injured, but the medics were not wounded.

During the night enemy attack, dozens and dozens of Russian UAVs were destroyed by Ukrainian interceptor drones.