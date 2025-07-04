$41.720.09
In Kyiv region, Russian attack affected three districts, there is damage to the cynological center: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region, houses, vehicles, and garage premises in three districts were damaged. In particular, a private cynological center and an educational institution were affected.

In Kyiv region, Russian attack affected three districts, there is damage to the cynological center: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack in the morning, there are consequences in three districts, houses, a private cynological center, and an educational institution were damaged, the National Police in the region reported on Friday, showing footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the occupiers once again launched a massive attack on the capital region. Houses, vehicles, and garage premises were damaged," the police reported and described the situation as of 10 o'clock:

  • in the Bucha district, two private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. In addition, three cars were damaged;
    • in Fastivshchyna, as a result of a drone debris fall, a fire broke out on the territory of garage premises and the roof of a multi-story residential building. SES employees extinguished the fire. Two cars and the building of a private cynological center were damaged;
      • in the Brovary district, an educational institution was damaged.

        Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damaged04.07.25, 02:49 • 59172 views

        Information about victims has not yet been received by the police.

        Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured already04.07.25, 08:13 • 2295 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        WarKyiv region
        Brovary Raion
        Kyiv Oblast
