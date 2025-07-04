In Kyiv region, Russian attack affected three districts, there is damage to the cynological center: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack in the morning, there are consequences in three districts, houses, a private cynological center, and an educational institution were damaged, the National Police in the region reported on Friday, showing footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the occupiers once again launched a massive attack on the capital region. Houses, vehicles, and garage premises were damaged," the police reported and described the situation as of 10 o'clock:

in the Bucha district, two private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. In addition, three cars were damaged;

in Fastivshchyna, as a result of a drone debris fall, a fire broke out on the territory of garage premises and the roof of a multi-story residential building. SES employees extinguished the fire. Two cars and the building of a private cynological center were damaged;

in the Brovary district, an educational institution was damaged.

Information about victims has not yet been received by the police.

