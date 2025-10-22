Russian attack on Kirovohrad region: 27 settlements left without electricity

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure on the night of October 22 – Kirovohrad Oblast was not spared. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raikovych, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, 27 settlements in the region were disconnected from electricity supply. The relevant services have begun to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.

Context

Due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and at least 7 regions on the morning of October 22.

UNN also reported that on October 22, air raid alerts were declared twice in Ukraine due to the take-off of Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which are carriers of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

Recall

On the night of October 22, Russia attacked Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a woman born in 1941 was wounded. She was hospitalized in a local hospital.