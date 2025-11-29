Already 14 injured in Kyiv region due to night attack by Russia

In the Kyiv region, 14 people have already been reported injured as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 19, and one person died, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv OVA, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In total, the consequences of this attack were recorded in five districts of the region. As of now, 14 people are known to have been injured - they have been provided with all necessary medical care, there is no threat to life. - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, "as a result of today's attack, a woman born in 1952 from the Boyarka community of Fastiv district died." "She was at home, in her house, which the enemy completely destroyed. Sincere condolences to her family and friends," he noted.

In the city of Brovary, attacked by Russia, according to his data, five high-rise buildings, three private houses, 26 garage boxes, a kindergarten building and a shopping center, and 25 cars were damaged.

"About 70,000 families are without electricity. The most outages are in Fastiv, Bucha, Vyshhorod and Obukhiv districts. Specialists are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible," the head of the OVA said.

