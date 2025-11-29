Already 14 injured in Kyiv region due to night attack by Russia

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
11:00 AM • 1196 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 2334 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 6488 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 11258 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 22289 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 33883 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 34511 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 37780 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 53143 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29805 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.3m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhotoNovember 29, 03:02 AM • 18294 views
Young people are increasingly shunning generative AI due to ethical and environmental concernsNovember 29, 03:39 AM • 5372 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-offNovember 29, 05:03 AM • 8454 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - KlitschkoNovember 29, 05:30 AM • 15307 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist07:59 AM • 6634 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 53145 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 40830 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 49108 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 47367 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 52801 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Brovary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 30713 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 48606 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 68385 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 100351 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 114987 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Economist
Financial Times

Already 14 injured in Kyiv region due to night attack by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on the Kyiv region on November 19, a woman born in 1952 died, and 14 more people were injured. Five high-rise buildings, three private houses, 26 garage boxes, a kindergarten, a shopping center, and 25 cars were damaged; about 70,000 families were left without electricity.

Already 14 injured in Kyiv region due to night attack by Russia

In the Kyiv region, 14 people have already been reported injured as a result of the Russian attack on the night of November 19, and one person died, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv OVA, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In total, the consequences of this attack were recorded in five districts of the region. As of now, 14 people are known to have been injured - they have been provided with all necessary medical care, there is no threat to life.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, "as a result of today's attack, a woman born in 1952 from the Boyarka community of Fastiv district died." "She was at home, in her house, which the enemy completely destroyed. Sincere condolences to her family and friends," he noted.

In the city of Brovary, attacked by Russia, according to his data, five high-rise buildings, three private houses, 26 garage boxes, a kindergarten building and a shopping center, and 25 cars were damaged.

"About 70,000 families are without electricity. The most outages are in Fastiv, Bucha, Vyshhorod and Obukhiv districts. Specialists are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible," the head of the OVA said.

37 people already injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia's night attack29.11.25, 12:22 • 1048 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Electricity outage schedules
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary