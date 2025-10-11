Kyiv region fully restored power supply after massive attack - OVA

Electricity supply has been fully restored in the Kyiv region after a massive Russian attack. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 110,000 subscribers were without electricity, but thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, rescuers, and utility workers, all consumers in the region have already been supplied.

All critical infrastructure facilities are operating normally. It is worth noting that immediately after the attack, they, as well as enterprises important for the population, were promptly switched to alternative sources - without panic, without failures, smoothly and professionally. - Kalashnyk wrote.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of economical electricity consumption.

Even when the lights are back on in all homes and institutions, it is important to use it wisely, not to turn on all appliances at once, to unplug those that are not in use to avoid overloads - this helps energy workers maintain stability and ensures uninterrupted power supply for everyone. - emphasized the head of the Kyiv OVA.

He added that Ukrainians should be ready for any challenges and called for keeping power banks charged, a supply of water, charging stations, and essential items.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, the night attack by the Russian Federation affected two districts, including Brovary, about 28,000 families were left without electricity, critical and social infrastructure was switched to generators.

Zelenskyy: 725,000 families received electricity after shelling, Kyiv almost has water