Exclusive
01:46 PM • 12351 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 24205 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 24736 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 25891 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 23860 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 21288 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19312 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21762 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19606 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17766 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 14521 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 18055 views
Charity tournament in Kyiv: world-class boxing in support of veterans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

On October 11, a charity boxing tournament in support of veterans, organized by SpartaBox and Faniian Promotions with the support of Favbet, will take place in Kyiv. For the first time, official fights of wounded veterans will be held, including a wheelchair duel, as well as a fight for the title of Ukrainian Veteran Champion.

Charity tournament in Kyiv: world-class boxing in support of veterans

On October 11, a unique event will take place at Kyiv's main sports arena — a charity boxing tournament in support of veterans. The initiators were SpartaBox and Faniian Promotions with the support of the mayor of Brovary and the Brovary Boxing Federation. The general partner (sponsor) of the event was the Ukrainian company Favbet, which traditionally supports the brightest sports initiatives, reports UNN.

The tournament program includes six fights involving Ukrainian servicemen who have various degrees of injuries. For the first time in history, they will be held according to official regulations and judged by separate rules.

It is on this ring that the first official duel of veterans in wheelchairs in Ukraine will take place. They will demonstrate that even after severe injuries, one can box on par with everyone, compete, develop, and inspire others.

Another important part of the evening will be the fight for the title of Champion of Ukraine among veterans. Dmytro Popov (10th separate mountain assault brigade) and Serhiy Herasymenko (63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade) will meet in the ring.

Fight for the IBO International title

The main intrigue of yesterday will be the return of Viktor Postol. The WBC world champion of 2015–2016 will meet 32-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Moya in a duel. This time, the IBO International title in the first welterweight division will be at stake. For Postol, this fight will be a chance to loudly declare himself again, and for the spectators, it will be a moment that will remain in their memory for a long time.

In addition, spectators will enjoy 4 ranking fights of professional boxers and 4 fights of leading amateur boxers.

"We are sincerely glad that there are more and more opportunities in Ukraine to organize sports events where veterans can enter the professional ring alongside world champions. This is not just a competition — it is a symbol of resilience, courage, and strength of spirit, which are so needed by society today. We support these tournaments, because they help not only popularize sports, but also draw attention to important social initiatives," comments Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing at Favbet.

LLC "BOOKMAKING COMPANY "FAVBET". License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting bookmaking activities from 28.12.2022, issued according to KRAIL decision No. 433 from 13.12.2022 and License for carrying out activities in organizing and conducting casino gambling on the Internet from 20.04.2021, issued according to KRAIL decision No. 137 from 05.04.2021, with amendments.

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

Lilia Podolyak

