Charity tournament in Kyiv: world-class boxing in support of veterans

On October 11, a unique event will take place at Kyiv's main sports arena — a charity boxing tournament in support of veterans. The initiators were SpartaBox and Faniian Promotions with the support of the mayor of Brovary and the Brovary Boxing Federation. The general partner (sponsor) of the event was the Ukrainian company Favbet, which traditionally supports the brightest sports initiatives, reports UNN.

The tournament program includes six fights involving Ukrainian servicemen who have various degrees of injuries. For the first time in history, they will be held according to official regulations and judged by separate rules.

It is on this ring that the first official duel of veterans in wheelchairs in Ukraine will take place. They will demonstrate that even after severe injuries, one can box on par with everyone, compete, develop, and inspire others.

Another important part of the evening will be the fight for the title of Champion of Ukraine among veterans. Dmytro Popov (10th separate mountain assault brigade) and Serhiy Herasymenko (63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade) will meet in the ring.

Fight for the IBO International title

The main intrigue of yesterday will be the return of Viktor Postol. The WBC world champion of 2015–2016 will meet 32-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Moya in a duel. This time, the IBO International title in the first welterweight division will be at stake. For Postol, this fight will be a chance to loudly declare himself again, and for the spectators, it will be a moment that will remain in their memory for a long time.

In addition, spectators will enjoy 4 ranking fights of professional boxers and 4 fights of leading amateur boxers.

"We are sincerely glad that there are more and more opportunities in Ukraine to organize sports events where veterans can enter the professional ring alongside world champions. This is not just a competition — it is a symbol of resilience, courage, and strength of spirit, which are so needed by society today. We support these tournaments, because they help not only popularize sports, but also draw attention to important social initiatives," comments Denys Yakymov, Head of Sport Marketing at Favbet.

