Run of Memory and Strength: Lutsk to Host MHP Run4Victory Charity Race in Support of Military Personnel

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
07:38 AM • 730 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 10699 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 18688 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 46683 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 129159 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 63133 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 107973 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 274775 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 85248 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78709 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.7m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 14080 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 34606 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 39654 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 36642 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 19689 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 57642 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 129208 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 108006 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 274807 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 255178 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mukachevo
Lviv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 35053 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 31882 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 32777 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 61568 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 71986 views
Actual
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Run of Memory and Strength: Lutsk to Host MHP Run4Victory Charity Race in Support of Military Personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

On September 7, Lutsk will host the MHP Run4Victory charity race. All funds raised will go to support the soldiers of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Run of Memory and Strength: Lutsk to Host MHP Run4Victory Charity Race in Support of Military Personnel

On Sunday, September 7, a charity run MHP Run4Victory will take place in Lutsk, UNN reports.

Details

All funds raised from registrations and donations will go to support the soldiers of the 100th separate mechanized brigade.

The MHP Run4Victory charity run in Lutsk is a continuation of a series of annual sports events. This year, they are held in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia, under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives."

Among those who will run the distance in Lutsk is Lida Hontar from Lutsk. For her, running has become a way to live, remember, and continue the path of her friend — a soldier and athlete Oleksandr Martyniuk, who died in the autumn of 2022.

"He was incredibly strong and fast, always impressing with his results. We often trained together, and he sincerely shared his experience, supported, and encouraged. His phrases — 'Come on, little one, you can do it!' or 'Wow, you're really pushing it!' — still echo in my head when I go for a run," she says.

In 2022, Martyniuk joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine without hesitation. And even at the front, he found time to write to Lida: "You must be strong. Running is what will help you not go crazy." "When he received a wound that paralyzed him and became fatal, I ran even more. Because he said: 'Now you have to run for both of us,'" Lida shares. The initiator of the MHP Run4Victory series of runs is MHP company together with its strategic partner — the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds from registrations and donations are directed to support local military units where the event takes place. Thanks to this year's starts in Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Ternopil alone, almost UAH 3.6 million was collected and transferred to the needs of the defenders. The sports organizer is NewRun, the partner in Lutsk is SC "Luchsk."

Distances:

• 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km;

• inclusive run "People Titans" (2 km);

• children's runs: 500 m and 100 m

• online run.

To register, you need to:

1. download the racenext.app application;

2. verify yourself;

3. select "MHP Run4Victory Lutsk Half Marathon" in the calendar;

4. choose a distance and pay for participation.

Participation for children under 12, military personnel, veterans, and people with disabilities is free. To get a promo code for preferential registration, you need to write to the email address: [email protected]

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Among its priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
charity
volunteering
Forbes
PrJSC MHP
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Ternopil
Brovary
Vinnytsia
Lutsk
Cherkasy
Kyiv