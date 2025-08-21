Run of Memory and Strength: Lutsk to Host MHP Run4Victory Charity Race in Support of Military Personnel

On Sunday, September 7, a charity run MHP Run4Victory will take place in Lutsk, UNN reports.

Details

All funds raised from registrations and donations will go to support the soldiers of the 100th separate mechanized brigade.

The MHP Run4Victory charity run in Lutsk is a continuation of a series of annual sports events. This year, they are held in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia, under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives."

Among those who will run the distance in Lutsk is Lida Hontar from Lutsk. For her, running has become a way to live, remember, and continue the path of her friend — a soldier and athlete Oleksandr Martyniuk, who died in the autumn of 2022.

"He was incredibly strong and fast, always impressing with his results. We often trained together, and he sincerely shared his experience, supported, and encouraged. His phrases — 'Come on, little one, you can do it!' or 'Wow, you're really pushing it!' — still echo in my head when I go for a run," she says.

In 2022, Martyniuk joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine without hesitation. And even at the front, he found time to write to Lida: "You must be strong. Running is what will help you not go crazy." "When he received a wound that paralyzed him and became fatal, I ran even more. Because he said: 'Now you have to run for both of us,'" Lida shares. The initiator of the MHP Run4Victory series of runs is MHP company together with its strategic partner — the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds from registrations and donations are directed to support local military units where the event takes place. Thanks to this year's starts in Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Ternopil alone, almost UAH 3.6 million was collected and transferred to the needs of the defenders. The sports organizer is NewRun, the partner in Lutsk is SC "Luchsk."

Distances:

• 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km;

• inclusive run "People Titans" (2 km);

• children's runs: 500 m and 100 m

• online run.

To register, you need to:

1. download the racenext.app application;

2. verify yourself;

3. select "MHP Run4Victory Lutsk Half Marathon" in the calendar;

4. choose a distance and pay for participation.

Participation for children under 12, military personnel, veterans, and people with disabilities is free. To get a promo code for preferential registration, you need to write to the email address: [email protected]

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Among its priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.