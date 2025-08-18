Drunk driver near Kyiv fatally hit a woman in a wheelchair, he was detained - police

In the Kyiv region, a drunk driver caused an accident in which a woman died; the police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, the National Police Main Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened on one of the streets in the village of Velyka Dymerka.

"According to preliminary information, a 50-year-old driver of a VAZ car hit a woman who was in a wheelchair on the side of the road near her house. As a result of the accident, the resident of the region sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized. Unfortunately, the woman died in the hospital from her injuries," the police reported.

"The police found 2.1 per mille of alcohol in the driver's blood," the police noted.

As reported, law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in a temporary detention facility. He was notified of suspicion (Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Scheduled minibus collided with a car in Khmelnytskyi region: 20 injured