Prosecutor's office requests termination of land lease agreement in Kyiv with MP Tsarenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

The Kyiv prosecutor's office has filed a lawsuit to terminate a lease agreement for 4 hectares of land in the Dnipro district. The tenant, MP Mykhailo Tsarenko, has not started construction in 17 years and has accumulated 400,000 hryvnias in debt.

Prosecutor's office requests termination of land lease agreement in Kyiv with MP Tsarenko

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit to terminate the lease agreement for almost 4 hectares of land in the Dnipro district of the capital, intended for the construction of a residential complex. For 17 years, the tenant has not started work and has accumulated almost 400 thousand hryvnias in rent debt. According to UNN sources, law enforcement officers demand to terminate the lease agreement with MP Mykhailo Tsarenko.

Details

A high-profile court case is unfolding in Kyiv regarding a land plot worth about 62 million hryvnias, located near the Brovary ring road in the Dnipro district of the capital. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in the interests of the state, demands to terminate the lease agreement, collect almost 400 thousand hryvnias of debt from the tenant, and return the land to communal ownership.

As prosecutors found out, back in 2008, the company received almost 4 hectares of communal land for the construction of residential buildings, social infrastructure facilities, and utility buildings. Despite the fact that in 2021 the Kyiv City Council renewed the lease agreement, no construction work has been started on the plot during this time.

In addition to ignoring the intended purpose of the land, the tenant, according to UNN, MP Tsarenko, systematically failed to pay rent. As the investigation found out, the amount of debt currently amounts to about 400 thousand hryvnias.

The Commercial Court of Kyiv has already opened proceedings in the case. If the court supports the prosecutor's demands, the land will return to community ownership, and the developer will have to pay the accumulated debt.

Prosecutor's office returned dozens of hectares of land near the museum in Pirogovo to the state07.08.25, 11:42 • 1937 views

Stepan Haftko

KyivCrimes and emergenciesReal Estate
Kyiv City Council
Brovary
Kyiv