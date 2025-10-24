$41.760.01
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 17124 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 19940 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 22168 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 33344 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 27839 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 46865 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 41127 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 36217 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13103 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia admitted that it seeks to create a network of agents of influence in Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Russia plans to create a single platform for graduates of Russian universities from Africa. It will coordinate their activities to promote the Russian language and a positive image of the Russian Federation abroad.

Russia admitted that it seeks to create a network of agents of influence in Africa

Russia plans to create a unified platform for graduates of Russian universities from Africa to coordinate their activities in promoting the Russian language and forming a positive image of the Russian Federation abroad. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN

Details

Russia proposed creating a unified platform for graduates of Russian universities from African countries. 

The need to create such a platform is explained by the fact that it is necessary to coordinate African graduates who "actively contribute to the promotion of the Russian language abroad and the formation of a positive image of the Russian Federation"

- writes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

It is noted that the initiative was voiced at the conference "Russian language - the basis of integration dialogue in the CIS" and was published through one of the sanctioned resources specializing in promoting Russian propaganda and influence in Africa.

"The Kremlin has long used the education of foreigners as a tool of 'soft power,' which the Center has repeatedly drawn attention to. The creation of a 'graduates' platform' means that the Kremlin is trying to institutionally consolidate its educational expansion in Africa: to turn former students into agents of cultural and political influence who will promote pro-Russian messages in their countries. That is, it is about educating future elites loyal to Moscow," the CCD added.

Recall

Russia is turning school textbooks into a propaganda tool. Moscow educators are preparing "patriotic" versions of language and literature textbooks to educate obedient supporters of state ideology.

Vita Zelenetska

