Russia admitted that it seeks to create a network of agents of influence in Africa

Russia plans to create a unified platform for graduates of Russian universities from Africa to coordinate their activities in promoting the Russian language and forming a positive image of the Russian Federation abroad. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

Russia proposed creating a unified platform for graduates of Russian universities from African countries.

The need to create such a platform is explained by the fact that it is necessary to coordinate African graduates who "actively contribute to the promotion of the Russian language abroad and the formation of a positive image of the Russian Federation" - writes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

It is noted that the initiative was voiced at the conference "Russian language - the basis of integration dialogue in the CIS" and was published through one of the sanctioned resources specializing in promoting Russian propaganda and influence in Africa.

"The Kremlin has long used the education of foreigners as a tool of 'soft power,' which the Center has repeatedly drawn attention to. The creation of a 'graduates' platform' means that the Kremlin is trying to institutionally consolidate its educational expansion in Africa: to turn former students into agents of cultural and political influence who will promote pro-Russian messages in their countries. That is, it is about educating future elites loyal to Moscow," the CCD added.

Recall

Russia is turning school textbooks into a propaganda tool. Moscow educators are preparing "patriotic" versions of language and literature textbooks to educate obedient supporters of state ideology.

Russian and Moldovan languages may be excluded from the list of languages subject to protection in Ukraine - draft law