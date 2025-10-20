Two Transcarpathian villages entered the rating of the best tourist villages in the world according to the UN

Two Transcarpathian villages – Kolochava and Synevyr Polyana – have been included in the ranking of the world's best tourist villages according to the UN. The corresponding list was published by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), which annually recognizes communities that combine tourism development with the preservation of nature and cultural heritage. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This year, the list of the 52 best tourist villages in the world included settlements from different parts of the planet – Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. They were selected from more than 270 applications from 65 countries.

Ukraine is represented in the ranking by two villages in the Khust district of Transcarpathia – Kolochava and Synevyr Polyana.

Kolochava village

Kolochava, located on the territory of the Synevyr National Nature Park, lies in a mountain valley between the meadows of Strymba, Darvaika, Barvinok, Krasna, and Ruzha. The village is known for its cultural heritage – there are ten museums and five churches, two of which were built in the late 18th century.

Synevyr Polyana is another pearl of Transcarpathia, located near Lake Synevyr, the largest in the Ukrainian Carpathians. The village has two churches and an eco-park where wolves, tigers, lions, and ungulates are kept in natural conditions.

Lake Synevyr

When compiling the rating, UNWTO experts took into account a number of criteria, including:

preservation of cultural and natural resources;

environmental, economic, and social sustainability of development;

level of tourist infrastructure;

safety, healthcare, and transport accessibility.

In addition to the main list, 20 more villages from around the world joined the upgrade program, which provides support to communities with high tourism potential.

The "Best Tourist Villages" initiative was launched by the UN in 2021 as part of the "Tourism for Rural Development" program. It aims to support sustainable tourism, protect natural landscapes, and preserve traditional knowledge in rural communities.

