Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

The European Environment Agency (EEA) warns that Europe's most popular beaches could disappear in just 100 years due to rapidly rising sea levels. From 2006 to 2018, sea levels rose by 3.7 mm per year, which is twice as fast as in the 20th century.

Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientists

Due to the rapid rise in sea level, Europe's most popular beaches could disappear in just 100 years. The European Environment Agency (EEA) warns that the continent's coast will undergo massive changes, and some tourist gems could be wiped off the map. This is stated in the Euronews material, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the latest EEA report, sea levels rose by 3.7 mm per year from 2006 to 2018 – twice as fast as in the 20th century. If greenhouse gas emissions remain high, water could rise by at least 0.63 m and a maximum of 1.02 m by 2100. In the worst-case scenario, with rapid melting of polar glaciers, sea levels could rise by 5 meters by 2150.

According to the Dutch company Reinders Corporation, the biggest threat awaits Sveti Stefan beach in Montenegro – the coastline could shrink by 213 meters. 

Sveti Stefan
Sveti Stefan

The Italian beach of Porto Giunco in Sardinia risks losing more than 100 meters of coastline, and the Portuguese Praia de Benagil could shrink by almost 70 meters due to erosion and excessive tourism.

Praia de Benagil
Praia de Benagil

Northern Europe is also not immune: the Norwegian island of Værøy could lose 58 meters of coastline, and the Icelandic beach of Reynisfjara – more than 35 meters. 

Reynisfjara 
Reynisfjara 

On the French Riviera, Plage des Marinières beach will recede by almost 35 meters, and Pasjača beach in Dubrovnik – by 31 meters. Kynance Cove in Cornwall and the French Anse de l’Argent Faux – by 30 and 28 meters respectively.

Anse de l’Argent Faux
Anse de l’Argent Faux

Professor of Oceanography Giorgio Budillon notes that these forecasts are not fear-mongering, but a realistic assessment of future threats. 

It is impossible to completely stop sea level rise due to climate inertia, melting glaciers, and thermal expansion of the oceans. However, we can take measures to minimize the consequences 

– Budillon reported.

Stepan Haftko

