The People's Republic of China is rapidly switching to electric vehicles, which has created a surplus of gasoline and diesel cars that have lost demand in the domestic market. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The Foreign Intelligence Service noted: instead of curtailing production, Beijing chose a different path - aggressive export. As a result, the markets of other countries, including Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America, are rapidly filling with Chinese cars with internal combustion engines.

Although at the global level China is primarily associated with electric vehicles, it is gasoline models that account for about 76% of its car exports. In a few years, their exports have grown many times over - and it is thanks to these cars that China has become the largest exporter of cars in the world, surpassing traditional leaders - the report says.

As noted by Ukrainian foreign intelligence, this is a calculated strategy, because China, in this way, purposefully enters markets where buyers are focused on affordability, not ecology or innovation. This forms a loyal audience that will eventually become a consumer of Chinese electric vehicles.

In fact, Beijing is playing the long game: it is decarbonizing domestically, and externally it will continue to sell gasoline cars for years, using the West's regulatory "blind spots." This cunning maneuver allows China to simultaneously clean up its own market and strengthen its influence on the global automotive industry - stated the Foreign Intelligence Service.

