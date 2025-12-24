$42.100.05
08:22 AM • 2140 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 20612 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 38701 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 49919 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 58187 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 38313 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 45072 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21661 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19000 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24485 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

China became the world's largest car exporter thanks to gasoline models - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

China, transitioning to electric vehicles, exports surplus gasoline cars, filling markets in Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America. 76% of China's car exports are gasoline models, which allowed it to become the world's largest car exporter.

China became the world's largest car exporter thanks to gasoline models - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The People's Republic of China is rapidly switching to electric vehicles, which has created a surplus of gasoline and diesel cars that have lost demand in the domestic market. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

The Foreign Intelligence Service noted: instead of curtailing production, Beijing chose a different path - aggressive export. As a result, the markets of other countries, including Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America, are rapidly filling with Chinese cars with internal combustion engines.

Although at the global level China is primarily associated with electric vehicles, it is gasoline models that account for about 76% of its car exports. In a few years, their exports have grown many times over - and it is thanks to these cars that China has become the largest exporter of cars in the world, surpassing traditional leaders

- the report says.

As noted by Ukrainian foreign intelligence, this is a calculated strategy, because China, in this way, purposefully enters markets where buyers are focused on affordability, not ecology or innovation. This forms a loyal audience that will eventually become a consumer of Chinese electric vehicles.

In fact, Beijing is playing the long game: it is decarbonizing domestically, and externally it will continue to sell gasoline cars for years, using the West's regulatory "blind spots." This cunning maneuver allows China to simultaneously clean up its own market and strengthen its influence on the global automotive industry

 - stated the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump postponed the introduction of tariffs on imports of Chinese semiconductors until June 2027. This decision is a consequence of an investigation into China's unfair trade practices.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Sanctions
Technology
Trend
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Africa
China
United States