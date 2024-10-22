Oil shipments from Russia by sea rise to highest level since June - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Oil shipments from Russia by sea rise to highest level since June - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

The volume of oil supplies from Russia increased to 3.47 million barrels per day, reaching the highest level since the end of June.

Oil shipments from Russia by sea rise to highest level since June - Bloomberg

Oil supplies from Russia have risen for 4 weeks in a row to the highest level since late June, as seasonal maintenance is set to reduce refinery throughput to the lowest level in more than two years, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The average supply for the four weeks rose by 140 ,000 barrels per day in the week to October 20 to reach 3.47 million. Oil refining is likely to fall to its lowest level since May 2022, allowing more crude oil to be exported, the publication notes.

Exports to Asia, including barrels headed for the Suez Canal that are likely to end up in India, hit their highest level in more than five months, reportedly driving overall growth. About 95% of crude oil shipped by sea from Russia to this region, with almost all of it heading to India and China, the newspaper writes.

The increase brought the gross value of Russian exports to $1.59 billion per week in the 28 days to October 20, from $1.52 billion in the four weeks to October 13. This is the highest figure since mid-August, the publication notes.

According to the publication, sanctions against tankers carrying Russian oil have become less effective in recent months, and about a third of those that were in place before the latest addition by the UK are now back in place. Most of those that have been re-imposed, as noted, were authorized by the UK.

According to ship tracking data and reports from port agents, 32 tankers loaded 24.21 million barrels of Russian crude oil in the week to October 20. The volume was up from 23.14 million barrels on 31 vessels the previous week. This reportedly brought the 4-week average flows to 3.47 million barrels per day, up 142,000 ,000 from the previous week.

Addendum

During the first four weeks after the Group of Seven price ceiling on Russian oil exports came into effect in early December 2022, the cost of sea shipments fell to a minimum of $930 million per week, but, according to the publication, soon recovered.

